Nebraska High School State Wrestling Championships Begin This Week
The Nebraska School Activities Association Boys Wrestling Championship hits the mats this week from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Opening round matches take place Thursday, February 19 and continue through the crowning of champions on Saturday, February 21.
Along the way, two individuals will be looking to become four-time Nebraska high school state champions in Zaiyahn Ornelas of Creighton Prep and Tyler Harrill of Omaha Skutt Catholic.
Two Wrestlers Chasing History In Nebraska
Ornelas, a Nebraska commit, won his first three state titles competing for Wilber-Clatonia in Class C, but now competes for Creighton Prep, the favorites to win it all in Class A. Creighton Prep won its first state championship last season, and earned the state duals title already this year.
The Junior Jays qualified 12 for state, as Kearney will be in hot pursuit with 14 qualifiers. Grand Island, Lincoln East, Columbus and Millard South are other contenders in the class.
“We are excited for the opportunity to go back-to-back,” Creighton Prep head coach Andrew Fisher said in a release from the Nebraska School Activities Association. “We are laser-focused on the matches in front of us for each individual.”
Mason Petersen of Columbus and Kiernan Meink from Millard South are both two-time state champions looking to end their careers with a third title.
Omaha Skutt Catholic Loaded With Several Title Contenders
While Harrill, who competes in Class B, is going for four, a pair of his teammates are hoping to earn state title No. 3 in Riley Johnson and Ben Ziola. Omaha Skutt Catholic has won three state team titles over the last four years and four consecutive dual crowns.
Battle Creek is the defending Class C champion while Cedar Catholic could make history if brothers Bodie, Easton and Brady Hochstein all win gold. Bodie and Easton Hochstein are twins, and are No. 1 seeds like older brother Brady.
In Class D, Burwell is the defending team champion.