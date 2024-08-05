2024 Nebraska high school football schedules released: Omaha Westside vs. Elkhorn South rematch looms
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Nebraska high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming NSAA season.
Most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 30, and the football calendar year will conclude with the final 2024 NSAA state championships taking place on November 26.
2024 Nebraska high school football schedules for all teams in every NSAA classification are available on SBLive Nebraska, where you can also find live Nebraska high school football scores and much more.
2024 Nebraska NSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 NSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 12: First practice
- August 29: First contests
- August 30: First Friday night
- October 24: Classes D1and D2 first round
- November 1: D1 and D2 second round, A, B, C1, C2, D6 first round
- November 8: Quarterfinals for all classes
- November 15: Semifinals for all classes
- November 22: D6 Finals (UNK - Cope Stadium)
- November 25: D2, D1, A Finals (UNL - Memorial Stadium)
- November 26: C2, C1, B (UNL - Memorial Stadium)
ALL TEAM SCHEDULES | WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULES
Not sure which team's schedule you want to dive into first? You could always start with last year's state champions to check out what their road to a potential repeat looks like.
Here's a full list of the 2023 NSAA high school football state champions in each classification:
2023 Nebraska high school football state champions
- Class A: Omaha Westside Warriors
- Class B: Bennington Badgers
- Class C1: Boone Central Cardinals
- Class C2: Norfolk Catholic Knights
- Class D1: Stanton Mustangs
- Class D2: Sandhills/Thedford Knights
- Class D6: Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Mustangs
You can find 2024 high school football schedules for teams in all states on SBLive.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports