Beatrice High School Renames Football Field After NFL Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens
Beatrice Honors NFL Star with ‘Cam Jurgens Field’
When the Beatrice High School football team takes to the field next fall in Nebraska, they'll be hitting the new turf at Cam Jurgens Field.
Who said you can't go home again. You sure can, particularly when your name is part of the Orangemen legacy and graces the field where he once dropped his blood, sweat, and tears.
From Small-Town Standout to NFL Pro Bowler
The long country road from Beatrice High School to the National Football League has come full circle for hometown hero turned NFL pro bowl center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Cam Jurgens. A multi-sport athlete in football, basketball, and track and field for the Orangeman who was a three-time All-State selection at linebacker and tightend, Jurgens now has his name proudly adorned after the school renamed their football field in his honor.
Jurgens Reflects on His Roots During Field Dedication
"I've hurt myself a lot on this field... I've puked all over the place... now my name is going down too," Jurgens joked at the ceremony unveiling "Cam Jurgens Field". held as part of Beatrice's Homestead Days fireworks night celebration.
"You never think the field is going to get named after you."
Nebraska Cornhusker Career Laid the Foundation
A three-year starter for the University of Nebraska, the 6'3 Pickrell (population 185) native developed into a star offensive lineman for the Cornhuskers including receiving Third Team All-Big Ten honors during a Senior year that also saw him anchor Nebraska's track and field team in the shot put.
From Second-Round Pick to Super Bowl Champion
The Philadelphia Eagles fell in love with Jurgens toughness and selected him in the 2022 NFL Draft where Cam went from a second round pick to being mentored by All-Pro center, Jason Kelce. Following Kelce's retirement, the Eagles turned to Jurgens to fill the void and quickly discovered they made a wise choice by naming him a starter. The result: the Beatrice High School alum became a Pro Bowler, a Super Bowl champion, and the recipient of a hefty four-year contract extension from Philadelphia.
Legacy Secured in Hometown of Beatrice
Now eight years after last suiting-up for the Orangeman, Cam Jurgens' name will be forever connected to Beatrice High School.