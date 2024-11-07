Burwell Public Schools announces plans to scrap entire boys varsity basketball schedule
Officials at a public school in Nebraska have announced that they will not play a boys varsity basketball schedule for the 2024-25 season.
Burwell Public Schools will only play junior varsity games, according to a report by RuralRadio.com. The decision comes based on low participation numbers and with the hopes of being able to develop a strong program for the future.
"We will build our young men to the best version of themselves and lay a foundation for success," a letter from head coach Adam Stolzer and superintendent Dale Maynard stated. "We are committed to growing the Burwell boys basketball program through our skill development and engaging the youth in new ways.
"The Longhorns are not going anywhere. We will stay focused on our mission of raising positive young men for our community."
This move comes on the heels of another school in Nebraska also doing the same in regards to basketball. Grand Island Senior High, the largest school in the state by enrollment announced they would not be fielding a varsity girls team for the 2024-25 season.
Last year, Burwell went 5-16 overall, using eight players through the 21-game season. Of those eight, four of them graduated last year.
Burwell has graduated anywhere between 21 and 31 students each year since 2018-19. The Class of 2023 had 29 students graduate. The 2022-23 Burwell enrollment figure was reported at 293, down from over 300 students in the previous three years.
According to US News, there are 93 students in grades 9-12 at Burwell, which ranks 68th within Iowa. Over 40 percent of those students are considered to be a an economical disadvantage.