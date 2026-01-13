Oregon vs. Nebraska Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Jan. 13

Arguably, the most surprisingly good team to start this college basketball season has been the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who remain undefeated through their first 16 games. They have wins against teams ranked in the top 15 in Illinois and Michigan State, and are fresh off another close win against Indiana.

Can they keep the hot streak going when they face Oregon on Tuesday? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Oregon vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Oregon +10.5 (-110)

Nebraska -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Oregon +480

Nebraska -720

Total

OVER 145.5 (-110)

UNDER 145.5 (-110)

Oregon vs. Nebraska How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, January 13

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Oregon Record: 8-8 (1-4 in Big Ten)

Nebraska Record: 16-0 (5-0 in Big Ten)

Oregon vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Oregon is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

Oregon is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. Big Ten opponents

Nebraska is 13-6-1 ATS in its last 20 games

The UNDER is 8-0 in Nebraska's last eight home games

Nebraska has won 16 games when set as the favorite

Oregon vs. Nebraska Key Player to Watch

Rienk Mast, F - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Rienk Mast is the heart and soul of this Nebraska team. He leads the team in both points (16.1) and rebounds (6.6) per game, and he's shooting 48.5% from the field. He's been fantastic in key moments this season, and he'll play a big role in just how far this Nebraska team can go.

Oregon vs. Nebraska Prediction and Pick

Nebraska is great in every facet of the game, which is exactly what has led to them being undefeated at this point of the season. They're 45th in effective field goal percentage and 20th in defensive efficiency.

They're primarily a three-point shooting team, ranking in the top 10 in three-point shot rate. That should continue to work for them against Oregon. The Ducks rank outside the top 100 in opponent three-point field goal percentage, and they're 146th in defensive efficiency.

I'll lay the points with the Cornhuskers as they try to keep their undefeated record alive.

