Top 25 Washington Girls Basketball High School State Rankings – Jan. 13, 2026
This week's High School on SI Washington Top 25 girls basketball rankings saw four teams make big jumps in the rankings while one team fell from the rankings.
Eastlake moved up five spots to No. 8 after winning its last three games. Bothell climbed five spots to No. 9 after its one-point victory and Mead jumped eight spots to No. 13 after its win. Tahoma moved to No. 10 after handing two opponents its first league losses.
Former No. 24 Selah dropped out of the rankings and was replaced by Seattle Academy.
1. Sumner (12-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Pirates won their last three games by 95, 18 and 28 points to improve to 9-0 in league play.
2. Davis (8-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Pirates beat Eastmont 85-10 to improve to 3-0 in league play.
3. Lynden (13-0)
Previous rank: 4
The 2A Lions defeated 3A Sedro-Woolley 91-30 and 1A King’s 69-64.
4. Roosevelt (9-2)
Previous rank: 1
The 3A Rough Riders lost to Lakeside 42-39 but made up for it by beating Bishop Blanchet 53-41.
5. Chiawana (10-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Riverhawks beat Pasco 71-24 to improve to 7-0 in league play.
6. Union (11-2)
Previous rank: 5
The Titans beat Camas 69-53 to improve to 1-0 in league play.
7. Gonzaga Prep (11-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Bullpups beat their last two opponents by 28 and 19 points.
8. Eastlake (12-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Wolves won their last two games by 23 and 14 points to improve to 6-0 in league play.
9. Bothell (11-3)
Previous rank: 14
The Cougars passed a mid-season test, beating Lake Washington by one point and had impressive wins over Mount Si and Lincoln to improve to 6-0 in league play.
10. Tahoma (8-2)
Previous rank: 16
The Bears handed Auburn its first league loss by a score of 56-23 and defeated Stadium on the road to improve to 7-0 in league play.
11. Bellevue (13-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Wolverines won their last two games by 41 and 48 points.
12. Lake Washington (10-3)
Previous rank 10
The Kangaroos lost to Bothell by one point but made up for it by beating Woodinville 63-46.
13. Mead (9-1)
Previous rank: 21
The Panthers beat Lewis and Clark 65-36 to improve to 1-0 in league play.
14. Woodinville (13-2)
Previous rank: 12
The Falcons beat Liberty (Renton) 91-23 but lost to Lake Washington 63-46 to fall to 3-2 in league play.
15. Edmonds-Woodway (12-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Warriors defeated Shorecrest by four points and Meadowdale by nine points to improve to 4-1 in league play.
16. Southridge (10-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Suns won their last three games by 29, 28 and seven points to improve to 7-2 in league play.
17. Prosser (10-3)
Previous rank: 15
The Mustangs had a big 70-41 win over Grandview and Quincy 87-15 on the road.
18. Stanwood (7-3)
Previous rank: 9
The 3A Spartans lost back-to-back games to 2A Archbishop Murphy and 3A Snohomish.
19. Seattle Academy (9-3)
Previous rank: under consideration
The Cardinals won their last two games which included a three-point contest over Ballard to improve to 9-0 in league play.
20. Ridgeline (9-3)
Previous rank: 11
The Falcons lost to Mead by seven points but defeated Mount Spokane 66-43.
21. White River (7-3)
Previous rank: 25
The Hornets gave Enumclaw its first league loss 70-52 and beat Napavine 68-47.
22. Ellensburg (11-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Bulldogs beat Selah 59-48 on the road and East Valley (Yakima) at home 61-20.
23. Lynden Christian (12-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Lyncs defeated Blaine 79-19 to improve to 6-0 in league play.
24. Deer Park (10-1)
Previous rank: 17
The 2A Stags beat Pullman and East Valley (Spokane) by more than 29 points.
25. Northwest Christian (Colbert) (11-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Crusaders lost to Reardan by three points but made up for it by defeating St. George’s and Davenport.
Under Consideration
Bonney Lake
Glacier Peak