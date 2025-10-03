Former Little League World Series Star Commits to Nebraska Baseball
Adams Central right-handed pitcher Kowen Rader has made history, becoming the first athlete in school history to commit to a Division I program. The junior announced his verbal commitment to the University of Nebraska on Sept. 23, choosing the Huskers over offers from Creighton, Illinois, Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia.
Rader’s decision was first reported by Hurrdat Sports.
From Little League World Series to Husker commit
Rader, a 6-foot-4, 175-pound hurler, is no stranger to the big stage. In 2021, he represented Nebraska in the Little League World Series, helping his Hastings-based team advance to the Hank Aaron Championship Bracket. They defeated New Jersey before falling to eventual runner-up Hawaii.
“That was definitely an experience I’ll never forget,” Rader told Hurrdat Sports. “Getting the chance to play different teams from all over the country and meet guys from Hawaii, South Dakota, North Dakota — it was awesome.”
Why Nebraska?
The junior pitcher said choosing Nebraska came down to community, coaching, and staying close to home.
“Being from Nebraska, being born and raised a true Nebraskan, I think that spoke to me a lot,” Rader said. “Having family and friends be able to come watch me play was a big part of that too. Coach (Rob) Childress and his staff felt like family, and his track record of developing pitchers is awesome.”
A dominant sophomore season
Rader went 5-3 with a 2.29 ERA as a sophomore, striking out 57 batters in 39.2 innings pitched. He also threw two shutouts and helped lead the Patriots to the Class C state semifinals. Ranked the No. 2 player in Nebraska’s 2027 class by Prep Baseball Nebraska, he has already drawn attention for his size, mechanics, and competitive edge.
He credits his development to working with Jonas Lovin, now a pitching coach with the St. Paul Saints. “I kind of like to model my game after his, just because he’s taught me so many mechanical things,” Rader said.
Playing for faith and family
Beyond stats, Rader said his drive comes from the people who matter most.
“I play for my dad,” he said. “He’s helped me become the man I’ve become. And I play for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I wouldn’t be here today without Him.”
Looking ahead
Though he won’t suit up for the Huskers until 2027, Rader has clear goals: see the field as a freshman, earn innings, and develop into a Friday night starter.
For now, he’ll continue his journey with Adams Central while keeping his eyes on what’s ahead: “I’m just looking forward to playing the game I love in the state I grew up in and having my family support me every step of the way.”