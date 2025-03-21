Former Nebraska high school basketball players playing in March Madness 2025
Its that time of the year where Madness of March is once again upon us. This tournament will have many twists and turns, buzzer beaters and thrilling upsets like it always does during the spring, keeping fans at the edge of their seats.
The 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament begins this week and High School on SI is headlining the players who played their high school basketball career in the state of Nebraska.
Down below is the complete list of former Nebraska high school hoopers who will be playing in the NCAA's 2025 March Madness basketball tournament:
BOYS
Aidan Skradis, Elkhorn South (Omaha)
Casey O'Malley, Creighton Prep (Marquette)
Chucky Hepburn, Bellevue West (Louisville)
Connor Creech, Hastings (Texas)
Frankie Fidler, Bellevue West (Michigan State)
Isaac Trauot, Grand Island Senior High School (Creighton)
Jack Lusk, Elkhorn North (Purdue)
Jasen Green, Millard North (Creighton)
John Tonje, Omaha Central (Wisconsin)
Josh Townley, Creighton Prep (Creighton)
Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Omaha Central (Alabama)
Lok Wur, Papillon-La Vista South (Grand Canyon)
William Kyle III, Bellevue West (UCLA)
GIRLS
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X (Nebraska)
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis (Nebraska)
Britt Prince, Elkhorn (Nebraska)
Jayme Horan, Millard South (Creighton)
Kennadi Williams, Lincoln Southwest (Nebraska)
Morgan Maly, Crete (Creighton)
Taylor McCabe, Fremont (Iowa)
More From High School On SI
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school boys basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi