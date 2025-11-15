Jett Thomalla Ties Nebraska State Record, Millard South Advances
The rematch from the Class A state championship game last season in Nebraska high school football turned into a blowout and a chance for a star to add his name to the recordbooks.
Jett Thomalla tied the Nebraska high school football state single-game record for touchdown passes in a one-sided 62-21 victory for Millard South High School over top-seed Omaha Westside.
With the win, the defending champion Patriots advance to take on Papillion-LaVista South later this month for the state title. Papillion-LaVista South downed Creighton Prep, 24-21, to secure a spot in the championship round.
Jett Thomalla With Monster Game in Easy Victory Over Omaha Westside
Thomalla, who has committed to Alabama, threw for 463 yards and seven touchdowns in the win. He now has completed 178 of 245 for 3,196 yards and 51 touchdowns with just four interceptions on the year.
During the regular season, Millard South was forced to take a forfeit in a game they won, 49-7, vs. Arbor View. The Patriots have been on an absolute roll since, holding five opponents scoreless and three more to just a field goal.
Millard South Continues to Dominate Nebraska High School Football
They had allowed a total of 23 points prior to Omaha Westside scoring 21. Millard South has scored over 60 seven times and surpassed the 70-point mark four times, including scoring 84 vs. North Platte back in October.
Thomalla, who originally committed to Iowa State before the Crimson Tide came calling, threw for 3,664 yards and 47 touchdowns last year in leading the Patriots ot a state championship. He now unofficially has 9,965 yards passing and 127 passing touchdowns in 39 games.
Thomalla has thrown for over 300 yards in five games this season and has at least two touchdown passes in every game. He has thrown at least five touchdowns in seven games.
Over the past two weeks, Thomalla has 10 touchdown passes and 771 yards in the air, completing 46 of 71 overall during that stretch.
Here are all the Nebraska high school football playoff scores from Friday night:
Nebraska High School Football Playoff Scoreboard
- Garden County 44, Stuart 28
- Wynot 45, Central Valley 28
- Sidney 28, Lakeview 24
- Sandy Creek 53, Plainview 22
- Southwest 35, Red Cloud 0
- Gretna East 55, Gretna 34
- Papillion-LaVista South 24, Creighton Prep 21
- Waverly 38, Bennington 18
- Crofton 28, Shelby-Rising City 8
- Millard South 62, Omaha Westside 21
- Grand Island Central 23, Ord 14
- St. Mary’s 52, Howells-Dodge 28
- Wahoo 61, Ashland-Greenwood 21
- Bishop Neumann 34, Kearney Catholic 0