Nebraska High School Cross Country Coaches Named By USTFCCCA
The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has named the Nebraska high school cross country head coaches of the year.
Corey Hatt of Doniphan-Trumbull Public School was named the top boys cross country coach while Jordan Fuglestad from Elkhorn North High School claimed the top girls cross country coach award in the state from the USTFCCCA.
Winners in each state, including the District of Columbia, were selected based on the success of their team throughout the 2025 cross country season. That included team score and placement at the state championship in their state, margin of victory, performance against rankings, individual championships and how the team performed stacked up to previous years.
Presented by the United States Marine Corps, the awards went to one boy and one girl coach in each state and the District of Columbia. A committee of experts from around the nation made the selections for each award.
Hatt and Fuglestad will receive a trophy from the USTFCCCA. They are both under consideration for the National High School Cross Country Coach of the Year award, which will be announced in February.
Corey Hatt Led Doniphan-Trumbull To Class D State Title
Kaser Johnson helped Doniphan-Trumbull sweep the Nebraska high school state cross country Class D titles, winning the individual state championship in 15:42. Behind Johnson, the team scored 24 points, besting Tri County by 11.
Carter Hannon was eighth overall and Bladen Rainforth finished 15th. All three are set to return, as Johnson and Rainforth were juniors while Hannon a sophomore.
Jordan Fuglestad, Elkhorn North Won Class B Crown
All four counting runners finished inside of the Top 14 at the Nebraska high school state cross country championships in Class B, leading Elkhorn North to the team title with just 34 points. That was 14 ahead of runner-up Gretna.
Leah Robinson, a junior, was the highest individual finisher, placing fourth in 18:50. Jenna Poling finished sixth and senior classmate Paityn Christoffels was 10th. Riley Keisling, a freshman, placed 14th.