High School

Nebraska High School Cross Country Coaches Named By USTFCCCA

Corey Hatt, Jordan Fuglestad honored by national cross country outlet

Dana Becker

The USTFCCCA has announced Nebraska cross country coaches of the year for 2025.
The U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has named the Nebraska high school cross country head coaches of the year.

Corey Hatt of Doniphan-Trumbull Public School was named the top boys cross country coach while Jordan Fuglestad from Elkhorn North High School claimed the top girls cross country coach award in the state from the USTFCCCA.

Winners in each state, including the District of Columbia, were selected based on the success of their team throughout the 2025 cross country season. That included team score and placement at the state championship in their state, margin of victory, performance against rankings, individual championships and how the team performed stacked up to previous years.

Presented by the United States Marine Corps, the awards went to one boy and one girl coach in each state and the District of Columbia. A committee of experts from around the nation made the selections for each award.

Hatt and Fuglestad will receive a trophy from the USTFCCCA. They are both under consideration for the National High School Cross Country Coach of the Year award, which will be announced in February.

Corey Hatt Led Doniphan-Trumbull To Class D State Title

Kaser Johnson helped Doniphan-Trumbull sweep the Nebraska high school state cross country Class D titles, winning the individual state championship in 15:42. Behind Johnson, the team scored 24 points, besting Tri County by 11.

Carter Hannon was eighth overall and Bladen Rainforth finished 15th. All three are set to return, as Johnson and Rainforth were juniors while Hannon a sophomore.

Jordan Fuglestad, Elkhorn North Won Class B Crown

All four counting runners finished inside of the Top 14 at the Nebraska high school state cross country championships in Class B, leading Elkhorn North to the team title with just 34 points. That was 14 ahead of runner-up Gretna.

Leah Robinson, a junior, was the highest individual finisher, placing fourth in 18:50. Jenna Poling finished sixth and senior classmate Paityn Christoffels was 10th. Riley Keisling, a freshman, placed 14th.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

