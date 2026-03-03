Former Iowa High School Standout Lands NBA Contract
A former Iowa high school basketball standout has earned a two-way contract with the defending NBA world champions.
Payton Sandfort, a Waukee High School graduate, has signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Payton Sandfort Led Waukee To Multiple State Appearances, Championship Games
In high school, Sandfort was an all-state selection who earned the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Class 4A Player of the Year award after averaging almost 17 points, eight rebounds and over three assists his senior season. He also was part of the Waukee boys golf team that captured a state championship that year.
The 6-foot-8 forward was a 2021 McDonald’s All-American nominee when he helped lead the Warriors to the 4A state championship game. Waukee also finished second his junior season and was third two other times qualifying for state.
Former Waukee Star Earned All-Big Ten Honors In Colleg
Sandfort helped offers from several schools including Stanford, Utah, Minnesota and Loyola Chicago, but signed with Iowa where he earned all-Big Ten status and was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year in 2023.
Despite not being selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, Sandfort caught on in the G-League with the Oklahoma City Blue after being waived by the Thunder. He averaged 11 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Blue this past season.
Sandfort’s younger brother, Pryce, currently plays for Nebraska.