Nebraska High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nebraska high school football season has come and gone, andHigh School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of October 6.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nebraska high school football computer rankings, as of October 6:
Nebraska High School Football Class D6 Rankings
1. Southwest – 5-0
2. Leyton – 5-0
3. Garden County – 6-0
4. Hampton – 5-0
5. Red Cloud – 5-0
6. Wallace – 4-1
7. Stuart – 4-1
8. Wauneta-Palisade – 4-1
9. Pawnee City – 4-1
10. Silver Lake – 4-1
11. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller – 4-1
12. Crawford – 3-2
13. Meridian – 3-2
14. Arthur County – 3-2
15. Potter-Dix – 3-3
16. Hay Springs – 3-2
17. Sterling – 2-3
18. South Platte – 1-4
19. Creek Valley – 2-3
20. Shelton – 2-3
21. Dorchester – 2-3
22. Sioux County – 2-3
23. Medicine Valley – 1-4
24. Cody-Kilgore – 1-4
25. Paxton – 1-4
Nebraska High School Football D2 Rankings
1. Central Valley – 6-0
2. Hitchcock County – 6-0
3. Anselmo-Merna – 5-1
4. Howells-Dodge – 6-0
5. Archangels Catholic – 6-0
6. Neligh-Oakdale – 7-0
7. Elmwood-Murdock – 5-1
8. Lawrence-Nelson – 5-1
9. Wynot – 5-1
10. Mullen – 6-0
11. Cambridge – 5-1
12. Bancroft-Rosalie – 5-1
13. Overton – 4-2
14. Twin Loup – 4-2
15. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley – 4-2
16. Sandhills/Thedford – 4-2
17. Elm Creek – 4-2
18. Burwell – 3-3
19. Loomis – 4-2
20. Fullerton – 4-2
21. Deshler – 4-2
22. Elgin/Pope John – 4-2
23. Chambers/Wheeler Central – 3-3
24. Osceola – 3-3
25. Bertrand – 3-3
Nebraska High School Football D1 Rankings
1. Shelby-Rising City – 6-0
2. Dundy County-Stratton – 6-0
3. Sandy Creek – 5-1
4. Plainview – 5-1
5. Wausa – 6-0
6. Ravenna – 5-0
7. Bridgeport – 5-1
8. Thayer Central – 5-1
9. McCool Junction – 5-1
10. Bloomfield – 5-1
11. Pender – 5-1
12. Crofton – 4-2
13. Hemingford – 6-0
14. Johnson-Brock – 4-2
15. Wisner-Pilger – 5-1
16. Johnson County Central – 5-1
17. East Butler – 4-2
18. Arcadia/Loup City – 5-1
19. Sutton – 4-2
20. St. Patrick's – 4-2
21. Perkins County – 4-2
22. Summerland – 4-2
23. Alma – 3-2
24. Elkhorn Valley – 3-3
25. Boyd County – 3-3
Nebraska High School Football C2 Rankings
1. Kearney Catholic – 6-0
2. Wood River – 5-1
3. Boone Central – 4-2
4. West Point-Beemer – 4-2
5. Arlington – 4-2
6. Ord – 3-3
7. Yutan – 4-2
8. Malcolm – 4-2
9. Hershey – 4-2
10. Doniphan-Trumbull – 4-2
11. Raymond Central – 4-2
12. Amherst – 3-3
13. Centura – 2-4
14. Valentine – 2-4
15. North Bend Central – 2-4
16. Ponca – 2-4
17. Mitchell – 2-4
18. Tekamah-Herman – 2-4
19. St. Cecilia – 1-5
20. Conestoga – 1-5
21. St. Paul – 1-5
22. Battle Creek – 2-4
23. Fillmore Central – 2-4
24. Cross County – 2-4
25. Palmyra – 2-4
Nebraska High School Football C1 Rankings
1. Wahoo (6-0)
2. Lakeview (6-0)
3. Syracuse (6-0)
4. Central City (6-0)
5. Sidney (6-0)
6. Fort Calhoun (5-1)
7. O'Neill (6-0)
8. Ashland-Greenwood (5-1)
9. Gross Catholic (4-2)
10. Gothenburg (5-1)
11. Milford (5-1)
12. Chadron (5-1)
13. Mount Michael Benedictine (4-2)
14. Pierce (4-2)
15. Aurora (3-3)
16. Cozad (3-3)
17. Douglas County West (2-4)
18. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (2-4)
19. Auburn (2-4)
20. Minden (2-4)
21. Brownell Talbot (3-3)
22. Louisville (2-4)
23. Alliance (3-3)
24. Broken Bow (2-4)
25. Nebraska City (1-5)
Nebraska High School Football Class B Rankings
1. Waverly — 6-0
2. Elkhorn North — 6-0
3. Norris — 6-0
4. Bennington — 5-1
5. Skutt Catholic — 5-1
6. Gretna East — 5-1
7. McCook — 5-1
8. Seward — 4-2
9. Scottsbluff — 5-1
10. Gering — 4-2
11. Gretna — 3-3
12. Ralston — 3-3
13. York — 4-2
14. Standing Bear — 2-4
15. Plattsmouth — 3-3
16. Platteview — 3-3
17. Northwest — 2-4
18. Lexington — 2-4
19. Lincoln Northwest — 1-5
20. Crete — 1-5
21. Elkhorn — 0-6
22. Blair — 0-6
23. Hastings — 1-5
24. Beatrice — 0-6
Nebraska High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Creighton Prep — 6-0
2. Millard South — 5-1
3. Omaha Westside — 5-1
4. Papillion-LaVista South — 5-1
5. Columbus — 5-1
6. Elkhorn South — 6-0
7. Omaha North — 4-2
8. Norfolk — 4-2
9. Fremont — 4-2
10. Omaha Central — 4-2
11. Lincoln East — 4-2
12. Omaha Westview — 4-2
13. Millard West — 3-3
14. Kearney — 3-3
15. Papillion-LaVista — 3-3
16. Lincoln Southeast — 3-3
17. Bellevue West — 3-3
18. North Star — 3-3
19. Millard North — 2-4
20. Lincoln — 4-2
21. North Platte — 2-4
22. Burke — 2-4
23. Lincoln Southwest — 2-4
24. Lincoln Northeast — 3-3
25. Omaha South — 0-6
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here