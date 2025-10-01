Nebraska High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Nebraska high school football season has come and gone, andHigh School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 29.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithminspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nebraska high school football computer rankings, as of September 29:
Nebraska High School Football Class D6 Rankings
1. Leyton - 4-0
2. Garden County - 5-0
3. Wauneta-Palisade - 4-0
4. Southwest - 4-0
5. Stuart - 4-1
6. Red Cloud - 4-0
7. Hampton - 4-0
8. Pawnee City - 3-1
9. Wallace - 3-1
10. Silver Lake - 3-1
11. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller - 3-1
12. Hay Springs - 3-1
13. Crawford - 2-2
14. Potter-Dix - 3-2
15. Meridian - 2-2
16. Arthur County - 2-2
17. Shelton - 2-2
18. Creek Valley - 2-2
19. Dorchester - 2-2
20. South Platte - 1-4
21. Cody-Kilgore - 1-3
22. Sterling - 1-3
23. Medicine Valley - 1-3
24. Diller-Odell - 1-3
25. Paxton - 1-3
Nebraska High School Football D2 Rankings
1. Archangels Catholic - 5-0
2. Central Valley - 5-0
3. Howells-Dodge - 5-0
4. Hitchcock County - 5-0
5. Anselmo-Merna - 4-1
6. Neligh-Oakdale - 6-0
7. Lawrence-Nelson - 4-1
8. Wynot - 4-1
9. Twin Loup - 4-1
10. Elmwood-Murdock - 4-1
11. Mullen - 5-0
12. Burwell - 3-2
13. Winside - 4-1
14. Cambridge - 4-1
15. Deshler - 4-1
16. Loomis - 4-1
17. Overton - 3-2
18. Elgin/Pope John - 4-1
19. Bancroft-Rosalie - 4-1
20. Osceola - 3-2
21. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley - 3-2
22. Weeping Water - 4-1
23. Sandhills/Thedford - 3-2
24. Bertrand - 3-2
25. Wilcox-Hildreth - 3-2
Nebraska High School Football D1 Rankings
1. Shelby-Rising City - 5-0
2. Dundy County-Stratton - 5-0
3. Sandy Creek - 4-1
4. Plainview - 4-1
5. Ravenna - 4-0
6. Wausa - 5-0
7. Bridgeport - 4-1
8. Hemingford - 5-0
9. McCool Junction - 4-1
10. St. Patrick's - 4-1
11. Pender - 4-1
12. Sutton - 4-1
13. Arcadia/Loup City - 5-0
14. Crofton - 3-2
15. Wisner-Pilger - 4-1
16. Thayer Central - 4-1
17. Johnson County Central - 4-1
18. Bloomfield - 4-1
19. Johnson-Brock - 3-2
20. Boyd County - 3-2
21. Elkhorn Valley - 3-2
22. Perkins County - 3-2
23. East Butler - 3-2
24. Mead - 3-2
25. Alma - 2-2
Nebraska High School Football C2 Rankings
1. Kearney Catholic - 5-0
2. West Point-Beemer - 4-1
3. Boone Central - 3-2
4. Wood River - 4-1
5. Arlington - 3-2
6. Hershey - 3-2
7. Doniphan-Trumbull - 3-2
8. Yutan - 3-2
9. Malcolm - 3-2
10. Amherst - 3-2
11. Mitchell - 2-3
12. Ord - 2-3
13. North Bend Central - 2-3
14. Raymond Central - 3-2
15. Centura - 2-3
16. Tekamah-Herman - 2-3
17. Cross County - 2-3
18. Battle Creek - 2-3
19. Palmyra - 2-3
20. Superior - 2-3
21. Conestoga - 1-4
22. Fillmore Central - 2-3
23. Valentine - 1-4
24. Ponca - 1-4
25. St. Cecilia - 0-5
Nebraska High School Football C1 Rankings
1. Lakeview (Columbus, NE) - 5-0
2. Wahoo (Wahoo, NE) - 5-0
3. Syracuse (Syracuse, NE) - 5-0
4. Central City (Central City, NE) - 5-0
5. Sidney (Sidney, NE) - 5-0
6. Fort Calhoun (Fort Calhoun, NE) - 4-1
7. O'Neill (O'Neill, NE) - 5-0
8. Mount Michael Benedictine (Elkhorn, NE) - 4-1
9. Pierce (Pierce, NE) - 4-1
10. Ashland-Greenwood (Ashland, NE) - 4-1
11. Gross Catholic (Omaha, NE) - 3-2
12. Chadron (Chadron, NE) - 4-1
13. Gothenburg (Gothenburg, NE) - 4-1
14. Milford (Milford, NE) - 4-1
15. Cozad (Cozad, NE) - 3-2
16. Aurora (Aurora, NE) - 2-3
17. Minden (Minden, NE) - 2-3
18. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (Hooper, NE) - 2-3
19. Alliance (Alliance, NE) - 3-2
20. Louisville (Louisville, NE) - 2-3
21. Auburn (Auburn, NE) - 1-4
22. Nebraska City (Nebraska City, NE) - 1-4
23. Douglas County West (Valley, NE) - 1-4
24. Adams Central (Hastings, NE) - 1-4
25. Wayne (Wayne, NE) - 1-4
Nebraska High School Football Class B Rankings
1. Waverly (Waverly, NE) - 5-0
2. Elkhorn North (Elkhorn, NE) - 5-0
3. Norris (Firth, NE) - 5-0
4. Skutt Catholic (Omaha, NE) - 4-1
5. Bennington (Bennington, NE) - 4-1
6. McCook (McCook, NE) - 4-1
7. Gretna East (Gretna, NE) - 4-1
8. Seward (Seward, NE) - 3-2
9. Gering (Gering, NE) - 4-1
10. Scottsbluff (Scottsbluff, NE) - 4-1
11. York (York, NE) - 3-2
12. Plattsmouth (Plattsmouth, NE) - 3-2
13. Ralston (Ralston, NE) - 2-3
14. Standing Bear (Lincoln, NE) - 2-3
15. Platteview (Springfield, NE) - 3-2
16. Gretna (Gretna, NE) - 2-3
17. Northwest (Grand Island, NE) - 2-3
18. Lincoln Northwest (Lincoln, NE) - 1-4
19. Crete (Crete, NE) - 1-4
20. Hastings (Hastings, NE) - 1-4
21. Elkhorn (Elkhorn, NE) - 0-5
22. Lexington (Lexington, NE) - 1-4
23. Blair (Blair, NE) - 0-5
24. Beatrice (Beatrice, NE) - 0-5
Nebraska High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Creighton Prep (Omaha, NE) - 5-0
2. Millard South (Omaha, NE) - 4-1
3. Omaha Westside (Omaha, NE) - 4-1
4. Columbus (Columbus, NE) - 4-1
5. Elkhorn South (Omaha, NE) - 5-0
6. Papillion-LaVista South (Papillion, NE) - 4-1
7. Fremont (Fremont, NE) - 4-1
8. Omaha Central (Omaha, NE) - 4-1
9. Omaha North (Omaha, NE) - 3-2
10. Lincoln East (Lincoln, NE) - 4-1
11. Omaha Westview (Bennington, NE) - 3-2
12. Kearney (Kearney, NE) - 3-2
13. Lincoln (Lincoln, NE) - 4-1
14. Norfolk (Norfolk, NE) - 3-2
15. Papillion-LaVista (Papillion, NE) - 3-2
16. Millard West (Omaha, NE) - 2-3
17. Bellevue West (Bellevue, NE) - 2-3
18. Lincoln Southeast (Lincoln, NE) - 2-3
19. Burke (Omaha, NE) - 2-3
20. North Star (Lincoln, NE) - 2-3
21. Lincoln Northeast (Lincoln, NE) - 3-2
22. Millard North (Omaha, NE) - 1-4
23. North Platte (North Platte, NE) - 1-4
24. Bellevue East (Bellevue, NE) - 1-4
25. Benson (Omaha, NE) - 2-3
