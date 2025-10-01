High School

Nebraska High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025

Check out the latest Nebraska high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 29

Another week of the 2025 Nebraska high school football season has come and gone, andHigh School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 29.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithminspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Nebraska high school football computer rankings, as of September 29:

Nebraska High School Football Class D6 Rankings

1. Leyton - 4-0

2. Garden County - 5-0

3. Wauneta-Palisade - 4-0

4. Southwest - 4-0

5. Stuart - 4-1

6. Red Cloud - 4-0

7. Hampton - 4-0

8. Pawnee City - 3-1

9. Wallace - 3-1

10. Silver Lake - 3-1

11. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller - 3-1

12. Hay Springs - 3-1

13. Crawford - 2-2

14. Potter-Dix - 3-2

15. Meridian - 2-2

16. Arthur County - 2-2

17. Shelton - 2-2

18. Creek Valley - 2-2

19. Dorchester - 2-2

20. South Platte - 1-4

21. Cody-Kilgore - 1-3

22. Sterling - 1-3

23. Medicine Valley - 1-3

24. Diller-Odell - 1-3

25. Paxton - 1-3

View full Class D6 Rankings

Nebraska High School Football D2 Rankings

1. Archangels Catholic - 5-0

2. Central Valley - 5-0

3. Howells-Dodge - 5-0

4. Hitchcock County - 5-0

5. Anselmo-Merna - 4-1

6. Neligh-Oakdale - 6-0

7. Lawrence-Nelson - 4-1

8. Wynot - 4-1

9. Twin Loup - 4-1

10. Elmwood-Murdock - 4-1

11. Mullen - 5-0

12. Burwell - 3-2

13. Winside - 4-1

14. Cambridge - 4-1

15. Deshler - 4-1

16. Loomis - 4-1

17. Overton - 3-2

18. Elgin/Pope John - 4-1

19. Bancroft-Rosalie - 4-1

20. Osceola - 3-2

21. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley - 3-2

22. Weeping Water - 4-1

23. Sandhills/Thedford - 3-2

24. Bertrand - 3-2

25. Wilcox-Hildreth - 3-2

View full Class D2 Rankings

Nebraska High School Football D1 Rankings

1. Shelby-Rising City - 5-0

2. Dundy County-Stratton - 5-0

3. Sandy Creek - 4-1

4. Plainview - 4-1

5. Ravenna - 4-0

6. Wausa - 5-0

7. Bridgeport - 4-1

8. Hemingford - 5-0

9. McCool Junction - 4-1

10. St. Patrick's - 4-1

11. Pender - 4-1

12. Sutton - 4-1

13. Arcadia/Loup City - 5-0

14. Crofton - 3-2

15. Wisner-Pilger - 4-1

16. Thayer Central - 4-1

17. Johnson County Central - 4-1

18. Bloomfield - 4-1

19. Johnson-Brock - 3-2

20. Boyd County - 3-2

21. Elkhorn Valley - 3-2

22. Perkins County - 3-2

23. East Butler - 3-2

24. Mead - 3-2

25. Alma - 2-2

View full Class D1 Rankings

Nebraska High School Football C2 Rankings

1. Kearney Catholic - 5-0

2. West Point-Beemer - 4-1

3. Boone Central - 3-2

4. Wood River - 4-1

5. Arlington - 3-2

6. Hershey - 3-2

7. Doniphan-Trumbull - 3-2

8. Yutan - 3-2

9. Malcolm - 3-2

10. Amherst - 3-2

11. Mitchell - 2-3

12. Ord - 2-3

13. North Bend Central - 2-3

14. Raymond Central - 3-2

15. Centura - 2-3

16. Tekamah-Herman - 2-3

17. Cross County - 2-3

18. Battle Creek - 2-3

19. Palmyra - 2-3

20. Superior - 2-3

21. Conestoga - 1-4

22. Fillmore Central - 2-3

23. Valentine - 1-4

24. Ponca - 1-4

25. St. Cecilia - 0-5

View full Class C2 Rankings

Nebraska High School Football C1 Rankings

1. Lakeview (Columbus, NE) - 5-0

2. Wahoo (Wahoo, NE) - 5-0

3. Syracuse (Syracuse, NE) - 5-0

4. Central City (Central City, NE) - 5-0

5. Sidney (Sidney, NE) - 5-0

6. Fort Calhoun (Fort Calhoun, NE) - 4-1

7. O'Neill (O'Neill, NE) - 5-0

8. Mount Michael Benedictine (Elkhorn, NE) - 4-1

9. Pierce (Pierce, NE) - 4-1

10. Ashland-Greenwood (Ashland, NE) - 4-1

11. Gross Catholic (Omaha, NE) - 3-2

12. Chadron (Chadron, NE) - 4-1

13. Gothenburg (Gothenburg, NE) - 4-1

14. Milford (Milford, NE) - 4-1

15. Cozad (Cozad, NE) - 3-2

16. Aurora (Aurora, NE) - 2-3

17. Minden (Minden, NE) - 2-3

18. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (Hooper, NE) - 2-3

19. Alliance (Alliance, NE) - 3-2

20. Louisville (Louisville, NE) - 2-3

21. Auburn (Auburn, NE) - 1-4

22. Nebraska City (Nebraska City, NE) - 1-4

23. Douglas County West (Valley, NE) - 1-4

24. Adams Central (Hastings, NE) - 1-4

25. Wayne (Wayne, NE) - 1-4

View full Class C1 Rankings

Nebraska High School Football Class B Rankings

1. Waverly (Waverly, NE) - 5-0

2. Elkhorn North (Elkhorn, NE) - 5-0

3. Norris (Firth, NE) - 5-0

4. Skutt Catholic (Omaha, NE) - 4-1

5. Bennington (Bennington, NE) - 4-1

6. McCook (McCook, NE) - 4-1

7. Gretna East (Gretna, NE) - 4-1

8. Seward (Seward, NE) - 3-2

9. Gering (Gering, NE) - 4-1

10. Scottsbluff (Scottsbluff, NE) - 4-1

11. York (York, NE) - 3-2

12. Plattsmouth (Plattsmouth, NE) - 3-2

13. Ralston (Ralston, NE) - 2-3

14. Standing Bear (Lincoln, NE) - 2-3

15. Platteview (Springfield, NE) - 3-2

16. Gretna (Gretna, NE) - 2-3

17. Northwest (Grand Island, NE) - 2-3

18. Lincoln Northwest (Lincoln, NE) - 1-4

19. Crete (Crete, NE) - 1-4

20. Hastings (Hastings, NE) - 1-4

21. Elkhorn (Elkhorn, NE) - 0-5

22. Lexington (Lexington, NE) - 1-4

23. Blair (Blair, NE) - 0-5

24. Beatrice (Beatrice, NE) - 0-5

Nebraska High School Football Class A Rankings

1. Creighton Prep (Omaha, NE) - 5-0

2. Millard South (Omaha, NE) - 4-1

3. Omaha Westside (Omaha, NE) - 4-1

4. Columbus (Columbus, NE) - 4-1

5. Elkhorn South (Omaha, NE) - 5-0

6. Papillion-LaVista South (Papillion, NE) - 4-1

7. Fremont (Fremont, NE) - 4-1

8. Omaha Central (Omaha, NE) - 4-1

9. Omaha North (Omaha, NE) - 3-2

10. Lincoln East (Lincoln, NE) - 4-1

11. Omaha Westview (Bennington, NE) - 3-2

12. Kearney (Kearney, NE) - 3-2

13. Lincoln (Lincoln, NE) - 4-1

14. Norfolk (Norfolk, NE) - 3-2

15. Papillion-LaVista (Papillion, NE) - 3-2

16. Millard West (Omaha, NE) - 2-3

17. Bellevue West (Bellevue, NE) - 2-3

18. Lincoln Southeast (Lincoln, NE) - 2-3

19. Burke (Omaha, NE) - 2-3

20. North Star (Lincoln, NE) - 2-3

21. Lincoln Northeast (Lincoln, NE) - 3-2

22. Millard North (Omaha, NE) - 1-4

23. North Platte (North Platte, NE) - 1-4

24. Bellevue East (Bellevue, NE) - 1-4

25. Benson (Omaha, NE) - 2-3

View full Class A Rankings

