Nebraska high school football final scores, results - November 14, 2025

Spencer Swaim

The Nebraska high school football semifinals are complete
The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Bishop Neumann 34, Kearney Catholic 0

Crofton 28, Shelby-Rising City 8

Garden County 44, Stuart 28

Grand Island Central Catholic 23, Ord 13

Gretna East 55, Gretna 34

Millard South 62, Omaha Westside 21

Papillion-LaVista South 24, Creighton Prep 21

Sandy Creek 53, Plainview 22

Sidney 28, Lakeview 24

Southwest 35, Red Cloud 0

St. Mary's 52, Howells-Dodge 28

Wahoo 61, Ashland-Greenwood 21

Waverly 38, Bennington 18

Wynot 45, Central Valley 28

