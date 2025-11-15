Nebraska high school football final scores, results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Nebraska high school football final scores, results - November 14, 2025
Bishop Neumann 34, Kearney Catholic 0
Crofton 28, Shelby-Rising City 8
Garden County 44, Stuart 28
Grand Island Central Catholic 23, Ord 13
Gretna East 55, Gretna 34
Millard South 62, Omaha Westside 21
Papillion-LaVista South 24, Creighton Prep 21
Sandy Creek 53, Plainview 22
Sidney 28, Lakeview 24
Southwest 35, Red Cloud 0
St. Mary's 52, Howells-Dodge 28
Wahoo 61, Ashland-Greenwood 21
Waverly 38, Bennington 18
Wynot 45, Central Valley 28
