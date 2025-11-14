Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - November 14, 2025
Get NSAA schedules and scores as the 2025 Nebraska high school football season continues on Friday, November 14
There are 14 games scheduled across Nebraska on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game live on our Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard.
NSAA High School Football Playoff Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are 14 semifinal playoff games scheduled across NSAA classifications on Friday, November 14. You can follow every game on our NSAA High School Football Scoreboard.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.
More Football Coverage from High School On SI
Published