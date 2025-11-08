Nebraska high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Nebraska high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Syracuse 16
Bishop Neumann 30, Yutan 26
Cedar Catholic 21, Ord 27
Central Valley 34, Archangels Catholic 20
Creighton Prep 14, Lincoln East 6
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Plainview 64
Garden County 42, Silver Lake 6
Grand Island Central Catholic 31, Archbishop Bergan 14
Gretna East 42, Skutt Catholic 21
Hemingford 60, Crofton 12
Hitchcock County 12, Wynot 43
Howells-Dodge 30, Lawrence-Nelson 8
Kearney Catholic 23, Malcolm 20
Lakeview 45, Aurora 0
Millard South 48, Elkhorn South 3
Omaha Westside 35, Kearney 7
Papillion-LaVista South 36, Millard North 26
Red Cloud 54, Wallace 36
Sandy Creek 45, Bridgeport 6
Shelby-Rising City 28, Pender 6
Sidney 46, Fort Calhoun 16
Southwest 27, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23
St. Mary's 66, Sandhills/Thedford 24
Stuart 31, Leyton 25
Wahoo 55, Mount Michael Benedictine 14
Waverly 30, Seward 24
York 21, Gretna 35
