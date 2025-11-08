High School

Nebraska high school football final scores, results - November 7, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Nebraska high school football heats up as the playoffs continue on
Nebraska high school football heats up as the playoffs continue on

The 2025 Nebraska high school football playoffs continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Syracuse 16

Bishop Neumann 30, Yutan 26

Cedar Catholic 21, Ord 27

Central Valley 34, Archangels Catholic 20

Creighton Prep 14, Lincoln East 6

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Plainview 64

Garden County 42, Silver Lake 6

Grand Island Central Catholic 31, Archbishop Bergan 14

Gretna East 42, Skutt Catholic 21

Hemingford 60, Crofton 12

Hitchcock County 12, Wynot 43

Howells-Dodge 30, Lawrence-Nelson 8

Kearney Catholic 23, Malcolm 20

Lakeview 45, Aurora 0

Millard South 48, Elkhorn South 3

Omaha Westside 35, Kearney 7

Papillion-LaVista South 36, Millard North 26

Red Cloud 54, Wallace 36

Sandy Creek 45, Bridgeport 6

Shelby-Rising City 28, Pender 6

Sidney 46, Fort Calhoun 16

Southwest 27, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 23

St. Mary's 66, Sandhills/Thedford 24

Stuart 31, Leyton 25

Wahoo 55, Mount Michael Benedictine 14

Waverly 30, Seward 24

York 21, Gretna 35

Published
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

