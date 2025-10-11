High School

Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.

Adams Central 20, Cozad 10

Anselmo-Merna 46, Twin Loup 27

Ansley/Litchfield 1, Heartland Lutheran 0

Arapahoe 20, Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 14

Archbishop Bergan 1, Tekamah-Herman 0

Archangels Catholic 46, Fullerton 0

Arthur County 70, Sioux County 19

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Roncalli Catholic 0

Auburn 28, Fairbury 6

Aurora 48, Lincoln Christian 0

Bellevue West 44, Lincoln Southwest 7

Bishop Neumann 35, Conestoga 14

Bloomfield 52, Niobraga/Verdigre 26

Boone Central 34, St. Paul 21

Boys Town 32, Louisville 0

Bridgeport 30, Hemingford 20

Broken Bow 30, Minden 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 1, Giltner 0

Bryan 14, Benson 6

Burwell 50, Chambers/Wheeler Central 6

Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 0

Central Valley 52, Palmer 6

Chadron 41, Alliance 0

Creighton Prep 37, Fremont 24

Crete 45, Lincoln Northwest 7

Crofton 50, Wausa 12

David City 78, Humphrey 30

Deshler 1, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Diller-Odell 43, Dorchester 12

Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Fillmore Central 28

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Alma 14

East Butler 52, Heartland 16

Elgin/Pope John 38, Neligh-Oakdale 26

Elkhorn Valley 32, Lutheran-Northeast 14

Elmwood-Murdock 66, Cedar Bluffs 18

Fort Calhoun 27, Concordia 7

Franklin 34, Blue Hill 12

Freeman 65, Sacred Heart 26

Gering 23, Lexington 14

Gothenburg 48, Holdrege 6

Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Cross County 14

Gretna East 37, Ralston 10

Gross Catholic 49, Brownell Talbot 0

Hay Springs 78, Cody-Kilgore 12

Hershey 71, Gordon-Rushville 0

Hitchcock County 54, Maywood/Hayes Center 6

Homer 46, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 26

Howells-Dodge 58, Osceola 0

Johnson-Brock 66, Omaha Christian Academy 6

Kearney 31, Millard North 28

Kearney Catholic 22, Mitchell 11

Kimball 53, Sutherland 26

Lakeview 35, Scotus 3

Lewiston 51, Parkview Christian 32

Lincoln Lutheran 34, Palmyra 10

Lincoln Southeast 40, North Platte 7

Loomis 60, Bertrand 28

Lourdes Central Catholic 52, Johnson County Central 20

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 18

Madison 52, Twin River 26

Malcolm 25, Raymond Central 12

Maxwell 55, Bayard 8

McCook 42, Ogallala 0

McCool Junction 40, Centennial 6

Meridian 56, Harvard 6

Millard South 1, Lincoln 0

Millard West 62, Omaha Northwest 0

Mount Michael Benedictine 24, Douglas County West 20

Norfolk 38, Burke 15

Norfolk Catholic 1, Oakland-Craig 0

Norris 45, Beatrice 0

North Bend Central 46, Aquinas 40

North Star 27, Grand Island 13

Omaha Central 34, Papillion-LaVista 17

Omaha North 56, South Sioux City 0

Omaha Westside 58, Elkhorn South 17

Ord 63, Centura 7

Overton 33, Cambridge 24

Papillion-LaVista South 72, Omaha South 0

Pawnee City 50, Sterling 24

Pender 62, Wakefield 12

Perkins County 66, Morrill 0

Pierce 48, Wayne 26

Pius X 21, Standing Bear 14

Plainview 52, Stanton 8

Randolph 1, Walthill 0

Ravenna 46, South Loup 8

Red Cloud 67, Silver Lake 37

Riverside 52, Nebraska Christian 32

Sandy Creek 63, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 12

Scottsbluff 42, Hastings 0

Seward 42, Blair 7

Sidney 46, Chase County 0

Skutt Catholic 28, Elkhorn North 19

Southwest 55, Wauneta-Palisade 12

St. Mary's 74, North Central 8

St. Patrick's 67, Southern Valley 22

Stuart 53, Hampton 20

Summerland 30, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26

Syracuse 40, Falls City 0

Thayer Central 68, Tri County 22

Valentine 30, Amherst 28

Wahoo 42, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0

Weeping Water 60, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 0

West Holt 50, Pleasanton 44

West Point-Beemer 23, Battle Creek 14

Wilber-Clatonia 37, Nebraska City 35

Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Kenesaw 18

Wisner-Pilger 28, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20

Wood River 64, Gibbon 6

Wynot 73, Winside 6

York 18, Northwest 16

Yutan 28, Arlington 8

