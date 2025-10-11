Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 7.
Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 10, 2025
Adams Central 20, Cozad 10
Anselmo-Merna 46, Twin Loup 27
Ansley/Litchfield 1, Heartland Lutheran 0
Arapahoe 20, Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 14
Archbishop Bergan 1, Tekamah-Herman 0
Archangels Catholic 46, Fullerton 0
Arthur County 70, Sioux County 19
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Roncalli Catholic 0
Auburn 28, Fairbury 6
Aurora 48, Lincoln Christian 0
Bellevue West 44, Lincoln Southwest 7
Bishop Neumann 35, Conestoga 14
Bloomfield 52, Niobraga/Verdigre 26
Boone Central 34, St. Paul 21
Boys Town 32, Louisville 0
Bridgeport 30, Hemingford 20
Broken Bow 30, Minden 0
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 1, Giltner 0
Bryan 14, Benson 6
Burwell 50, Chambers/Wheeler Central 6
Cedar Catholic 48, Ponca 0
Central Valley 52, Palmer 6
Chadron 41, Alliance 0
Creighton Prep 37, Fremont 24
Crete 45, Lincoln Northwest 7
Crofton 50, Wausa 12
David City 78, Humphrey 30
Deshler 1, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Diller-Odell 43, Dorchester 12
Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Fillmore Central 28
Dundy County-Stratton 62, Alma 14
East Butler 52, Heartland 16
Elgin/Pope John 38, Neligh-Oakdale 26
Elkhorn Valley 32, Lutheran-Northeast 14
Elmwood-Murdock 66, Cedar Bluffs 18
Fort Calhoun 27, Concordia 7
Franklin 34, Blue Hill 12
Freeman 65, Sacred Heart 26
Gering 23, Lexington 14
Gothenburg 48, Holdrege 6
Grand Island Central Catholic 52, Cross County 14
Gretna East 37, Ralston 10
Gross Catholic 49, Brownell Talbot 0
Hay Springs 78, Cody-Kilgore 12
Hershey 71, Gordon-Rushville 0
Hitchcock County 54, Maywood/Hayes Center 6
Homer 46, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 26
Howells-Dodge 58, Osceola 0
Johnson-Brock 66, Omaha Christian Academy 6
Kearney 31, Millard North 28
Kearney Catholic 22, Mitchell 11
Kimball 53, Sutherland 26
Lakeview 35, Scotus 3
Lewiston 51, Parkview Christian 32
Lincoln Lutheran 34, Palmyra 10
Lincoln Southeast 40, North Platte 7
Loomis 60, Bertrand 28
Lourdes Central Catholic 52, Johnson County Central 20
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 76, Bancroft-Rosalie 18
Madison 52, Twin River 26
Malcolm 25, Raymond Central 12
Maxwell 55, Bayard 8
McCook 42, Ogallala 0
McCool Junction 40, Centennial 6
Meridian 56, Harvard 6
Millard South 1, Lincoln 0
Millard West 62, Omaha Northwest 0
Mount Michael Benedictine 24, Douglas County West 20
Norfolk 38, Burke 15
Norfolk Catholic 1, Oakland-Craig 0
Norris 45, Beatrice 0
North Bend Central 46, Aquinas 40
North Star 27, Grand Island 13
Omaha Central 34, Papillion-LaVista 17
Omaha North 56, South Sioux City 0
Omaha Westside 58, Elkhorn South 17
Ord 63, Centura 7
Overton 33, Cambridge 24
Papillion-LaVista South 72, Omaha South 0
Pawnee City 50, Sterling 24
Pender 62, Wakefield 12
Perkins County 66, Morrill 0
Pierce 48, Wayne 26
Pius X 21, Standing Bear 14
Plainview 52, Stanton 8
Randolph 1, Walthill 0
Ravenna 46, South Loup 8
Red Cloud 67, Silver Lake 37
Riverside 52, Nebraska Christian 32
Sandy Creek 63, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 12
Scottsbluff 42, Hastings 0
Seward 42, Blair 7
Sidney 46, Chase County 0
Skutt Catholic 28, Elkhorn North 19
Southwest 55, Wauneta-Palisade 12
St. Mary's 74, North Central 8
St. Patrick's 67, Southern Valley 22
Stuart 53, Hampton 20
Summerland 30, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 26
Syracuse 40, Falls City 0
Thayer Central 68, Tri County 22
Valentine 30, Amherst 28
Wahoo 42, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0
Weeping Water 60, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 0
West Holt 50, Pleasanton 44
West Point-Beemer 23, Battle Creek 14
Wilber-Clatonia 37, Nebraska City 35
Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Kenesaw 18
Wisner-Pilger 28, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20
Wood River 64, Gibbon 6
Wynot 73, Winside 6
York 18, Northwest 16
Yutan 28, Arlington 8
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.