Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 126 games scheduled across Nebraska on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game live on our Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard.
Some marquee matchups of the night will include Omaha Westside going to Elkhorn South and Elkhorn North going to Skutt Catholic.
NSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 14 games scheduled in the NSAA A classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
Omaha South (0-6) at Papillion-LaVista South (5-1), 7:00 PM
South Sioux City (1-5) at Omaha North (4-2), 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista (3-3) at Omaha Central (4-2), 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest (0-6) at Millard West (3-3), 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southeast (3-3) at North Platte (2-4), 7:00 PM
Millard South (5-1) at Lincoln (4-2), 7:00 PM
Millard North (2-4) at Kearney (3-3), 7:00 PM
North Star (3-3) at Grand Island (0-6), 7:00 PM
Fremont (4-2) at Creighton Prep (6-0), 7:00 PM
Omaha Westside (5-1) at Elkhorn South (6-0), 7:00 PM
Burke (2-4) at Norfolk (4-2), 7:00 PM
Benson (2-4) at Bryan (0-6), 7:00 PM
Bellevue West (3-3) at Lincoln Southwest (2-4), 7:00 PM
Bellevue East (1-5) at Omaha Westview (4-2), 7:00 PM
NSAA Class B High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 12 games scheduled in the NSAA B classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class B High School Football Scoreboard.
Standing Bear (2-4) at Pius X (2-4), 7:00 PM
Waverly (6-0) at Plattsmouth (3-3), 7:00 PM
York (4-2) at Northwest (2-4), 7:00 PM
McCook (5-1) at Ogallala (1-5), 7:00 PM
Hastings (1-5) at Scottsbluff (5-1), 7:00 PM
Gretna East (5-1) at Ralston (3-3), 7:00 PM
Gretna (3-3) at Platteview (3-3), 7:00 PM
Gering (4-2) at Lexington (2-4), 7:00 PM
Elkhorn North (6-0) at Skutt Catholic (5-1), 7:00 PM
Crete (1-5) at Lincoln Northwest (1-5), 7:00 PM
Seward (4-2) at Blair (0-6), 7:00 PM
Beatrice (0-6) at Norris (6-0), 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 19 games scheduled in the NSAA C1 classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Pierce (4-2) at Wayne (1-5), 7:00 PM
Schuyler (0-6) at O'Neill (6-0), 7:00 PM
Nebraska City (1-5) at Wilber-Clatonia (2-4), 7:00 PM
Wahoo (6-0) at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (2-4), 7:00 PM
Gross Catholic (4-2) at Brownell Talbot (3-3), 7:00 PM
Gothenburg (5-1) at Holdrege (0-6), 7:00 PM
Concordia (4-2) at Fort Calhoun (5-1), 7:00 PM
Falls City (1-5) at Syracuse (6-0), 7:00 PM
Mount Michael Benedictine (4-2) at Douglas County West (2-4), 7:00 PM
Scotus (2-4) at Lakeview (6-0), 7:00 PM
Chase County (1-5) at Sidney (6-0), 7:00 PM
Broken Bow (2-4) at Minden (2-4), 7:00 PM
Louisville (2-4) at Boys Town (1-4), 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian (2-4) at Aurora (3-3), 7:00 PM
Auburn (2-4) at Fairbury (0-6), 7:00 PM
Ashland-Greenwood (5-1) at Roncalli Catholic (3-3), 7:00 PM
Alliance (3-3) at Chadron (5-1), 7:00 PM
Adams Central (1-5) at Cozad (3-3), 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 18 games scheduled in the NSAA C2 classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Tekamah-Herman (2-4) at Archbishop Bergan (5-0), 7:00 PM
Superior (2-4) at St. Cecilia (1-5), 7:00 PM
Ponca (2-4) at Cedar Catholic (5-0), 7:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran (5-0) at Palmyra (2-4), 7:00 PM
Norfolk Catholic (5-0) at Oakland-Craig (0-5), 7:00 PM
Raymond Central (4-2) at Malcolm (4-2), 7:00 PM
Kearney Catholic (6-0) at Mitchell (2-4), 7:00 PM
Hershey (4-2) at Gordon-Rushville (0-6), 7:00 PM
Wood River (5-1) at Gibbon (1-5), 7:00 PM
Doniphan-Trumbull (4-2) at Fillmore Central (2-4), 7:00 PM
Grand Island Central Catholic (5-1) at Cross County (2-4), 7:00 PM
Conestoga (1-5) at Bishop Neumann (3-1), 7:00 PM
Ord (3-3) at Centura (2-4), 7:00 PM
St. Paul (1-5) at Boone Central (4-2), 7:00 PM
Battle Creek (2-4) at West Point-Beemer (4-2), 7:00 PM
Yutan (4-2) at Arlington (4-2), 7:00 PM
North Bend Central (2-4) at Aquinas (0-6), 7:00 PM
Amherst (3-3) at Valentine (2-4), 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 28 games scheduled in the NSAA D1 classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Hemingford (6-0) at Bridgeport (5-1), 6:00 PM
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (4-2) at Wisner-Pilger (5-1), 7:00 PM
Tri County (2-4) at Thayer Central (5-1), 7:00 PM
Southern Valley (0-6) at St. Patrick's (4-2), 7:00 PM
Ravenna (5-0) at South Loup (2-4), 7:00 PM
Pleasanton (1-5) at West Holt (2-4), 7:00 PM
Stanton (2-4) at Plainview (5-1), 7:00 PM
Pender (5-1) at Wakefield (0-6), 7:00 PM
Morrill (0-6) at Perkins County (4-2), 7:00 PM
Shelby-Rising City (6-0) at Mead (3-3), 7:00 PM
Twin River (3-3) at Madison (0-6), 7:00 PM
Summerland (4-2) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (2-4), 7:00 PM
Sutherland (1-5) at Kimball (2-4), 7:00 PM
Johnson-Brock (4-2) at Omaha Christian Academy (2-3), 7:00 PM
Johnson County Central (5-1) at Lourdes Central Catholic (4-1), 7:00 PM
Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) (1-5) at Homer (0-6), 7:00 PM
Exeter-Milligan/Friend (3-3) at Sandy Creek (5-1), 7:00 PM
Lutheran-Northeast (1-5) at Elkhorn Valley (3-3), 7:00 PM
Heartland (1-5) at East Butler (4-2), 7:00 PM
David City (4-2) at Humphrey (3-3), 7:00 PM
Crofton (4-2) at Wausa (6-0), 7:00 PM
Newman Grove (0-6) at Clarkson/Leigh (3-3), 7:00 PM
Centennial (0-6) at McCool Junction (5-1), 7:00 PM
Hartington-Newcastle (3-3) at Boyd County (3-3), 7:00 PM
Niobrara/Verdigre (1-5) at Bloomfield (5-1), 7:00 PM
Arapahoe (1-5) at Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] (2-4), 7:00 PM
Dundy County-Stratton (6-0) at Alma (3-2), 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 25 games scheduled in the NSAA D2 classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Winside (4-2) at Wynot (5-1), 7:00 PM
Riverside (1-5) at Nebraska Christian (0-6), 7:00 PM
Walthill (0-6) at Randolph (1-5), 7:00 PM
St. Mary's (6-0) at North Central (0-6), 7:00 PM
Wilcox-Hildreth (3-3) at Kenesaw (2-4), 7:00 PM
Weeping Water (4-2) at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (1-5), 7:00 PM
Osceola (3-3) at Howells-Dodge (6-0), 7:00 PM
Hitchcock County (6-0) at Maywood/Hayes Center (0-6), 7:00 PM
High Plains (3-3) at Lawrence-Nelson (5-1), 7:00 PM
Freeman (1-5) at Sacred Heart (1-5), 7:00 PM
Neligh-Oakdale (7-0) at Elgin/Pope John (4-2), 7:00 PM
Nebraska Lutheran (0-6) at Deshler (4-2), 7:00 PM
Central Valley (6-0) at Palmer (2-4), 7:00 PM
Cedar Bluffs (2-4) at Elmwood-Murdock (5-1), 7:00 PM
Overton (4-2) at Cambridge (5-1), 7:00 PM
Burwell (3-3) at Chambers/Wheeler Central (3-3), 7:00 PM
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley (4-2) at Giltner (1-5), 7:00 PM
Blue Hill (2-4) at Franklin (2-4), 7:00 PM
Bertrand (3-3) at Loomis (4-2), 7:00 PM
Bayard (1-5) at Maxwell (3-3), 7:00 PM
Bancroft-Rosalie (5-1) at Lyons-Decatur Northeast (2-4), 7:00 PM
Elm Creek (4-2) at Axtell (0-6), 7:00 PM
Archangels Catholic (6-0) at Fullerton (4-2), 7:00 PM
Anselmo-Merna (5-1) at Twin Loup (4-2), 7:00 PM
Ainsworth (2-4) at Creighton (2-4), 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 12 games scheduled in the NSAA D6 classification on Friday, October 10. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D6 High School Football Scoreboard.
Wauneta-Palisade (4-1) at Southwest (5-0), 7:00 PM
Shelton (2-3) at Santee (0-5), 7:00 PM
Red Cloud (5-0) at Silver Lake (4-1), 7:00 PM
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (4-1) at Paxton (1-4), 7:00 PM
Sterling (2-3) at Pawnee City (4-1), 7:00 PM
Lewiston (2-3) at Parkview Christian (1-4), 7:00 PM
Harvard (0-5) at Meridian (3-2), 7:00 PM
Hampton (5-0) at Stuart (4-1), 7:00 PM
Dorchester (2-3) at Diller-Odell (1-4), 7:00 PM
Cody-Kilgore (1-4) at Hay Springs (3-2), 7:00 PM
Sioux County (2-3) at Arthur County (3-2), 7:00 PM
Ansley/Litchfield (1-4) at Heartland Lutheran (0-2), 7:00 PM
