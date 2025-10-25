High School

Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025

See every final score from Week 9 of Nebraska high school football

Spencer Swaim

The Nebraska high school football regular season wraps up and heads into the playoffs
The Nebraska high school football regular season wraps up and heads into the playoffs /

The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.

Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025

Amherst 50, Gordon-Rushville 24

Aquinas 28, Tekamah-Herman 0

Archbishop Bergan 34, Arlington 12

Ashland-Greenwood 46, Gross Catholic 14

Auburn 54, Nebraska City 14

Aurora 27, Central City 12

Battle Creek 53, Ponca 0

Bishop Neumann 34, Raymond Central 20

Centura 21, Cross County 13

Chase County 35, Holdrege 14

Cody-Kilgore 32, Minatare 6

Conestoga 21, Palmyra 6

Cozad 45, Minden 28

Creighton Prep 35, Norfolk 13

Diller-Odell 53, Parkview Christian 14

Doniphan-Trumbull 30, Wood River 6

Fairbury 21, Falls City 7

Fort Calhoun 21, Douglas County West 20

Gering 28, Hastings 0

Gothenburg 14, Broken Bow 0

Grand Island 63, Omaha Northwest 0

Grand Island Central Catholic 49, St. Paul 15

Gretna East 35, Gretna 28

Hampton 63, Santee 0

Kearney 42, Bryan 7

Kearney Catholic 42, Valentine 12

Lakeview 29, O'Neill 19

Leyton 79, Shelton 22

Lewiston 40, Sterling 26

Lincoln East 27, Lincoln Southeast 14

Malcolm 20, Lincoln Lutheran 7

McCook 49, Lexington 21

Medicine Valley 53, Wauneta-Palisade 51

Meridian 47, Dorchester 21

Milford 27, Adams Central 7

Millard West 21, Omaha Westview 14

Mitchell 41, Hershey 40

Mount Michael Benedictine 31, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7

Norris 42, Elkhorn 19

North Platte 51, Lincoln 7

North Star 42, Bellevue East 7

Northwest 44, Lincoln Northwest 18

Omaha Central 27, Fremont 7

Papillion-LaVista South 24, Elkhorn South 19

Pierce 61, Schuyler 20

Platteview 51, Lincoln Christian 44

Plattsmouth 49, Ralston 36

Red Cloud 61, Pawnee City 0

Roncalli Catholic 6, Louisville 0

Scottsbluff 33, York 20

Scotus 55, Wayne 12

Seward 42, Crete 7

Sidney 38, Chadron 14

Silver Lake 61, Harvard 2

Sioux County 39, Crawford 37

Skutt Catholic 49, Blair 34

South Sioux City 40, Omaha Buena Vista 6

Standing Bear 26, Beatrice 0

Stuart 54, Ansley/Litchfield 0

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Wallace 40

Superior 41, Gibbon 20

Syracuse 54, Wilber-Clatonia 7

Wahoo 69, Concordia 24

Waverly 22, Pius X 7

West Point-Beemer 1, Oakland-Craig 0

Yutan 64, North Bend Central 20

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Nebraska