Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday and High School On SI has a list of final scores from Week 9.
Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
Nebraska high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025
Amherst 50, Gordon-Rushville 24
Aquinas 28, Tekamah-Herman 0
Archbishop Bergan 34, Arlington 12
Ashland-Greenwood 46, Gross Catholic 14
Auburn 54, Nebraska City 14
Aurora 27, Central City 12
Battle Creek 53, Ponca 0
Bishop Neumann 34, Raymond Central 20
Centura 21, Cross County 13
Chase County 35, Holdrege 14
Cody-Kilgore 32, Minatare 6
Conestoga 21, Palmyra 6
Cozad 45, Minden 28
Creighton Prep 35, Norfolk 13
Diller-Odell 53, Parkview Christian 14
Doniphan-Trumbull 30, Wood River 6
Fairbury 21, Falls City 7
Fort Calhoun 21, Douglas County West 20
Gering 28, Hastings 0
Gothenburg 14, Broken Bow 0
Grand Island 63, Omaha Northwest 0
Grand Island Central Catholic 49, St. Paul 15
Gretna East 35, Gretna 28
Hampton 63, Santee 0
Kearney 42, Bryan 7
Kearney Catholic 42, Valentine 12
Lakeview 29, O'Neill 19
Leyton 79, Shelton 22
Lewiston 40, Sterling 26
Lincoln East 27, Lincoln Southeast 14
Malcolm 20, Lincoln Lutheran 7
McCook 49, Lexington 21
Medicine Valley 53, Wauneta-Palisade 51
Meridian 47, Dorchester 21
Milford 27, Adams Central 7
Millard West 21, Omaha Westview 14
Mitchell 41, Hershey 40
Mount Michael Benedictine 31, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7
Norris 42, Elkhorn 19
North Platte 51, Lincoln 7
North Star 42, Bellevue East 7
Northwest 44, Lincoln Northwest 18
Omaha Central 27, Fremont 7
Papillion-LaVista South 24, Elkhorn South 19
Pierce 61, Schuyler 20
Platteview 51, Lincoln Christian 44
Plattsmouth 49, Ralston 36
Red Cloud 61, Pawnee City 0
Roncalli Catholic 6, Louisville 0
Scottsbluff 33, York 20
Scotus 55, Wayne 12
Seward 42, Crete 7
Sidney 38, Chadron 14
Silver Lake 61, Harvard 2
Sioux County 39, Crawford 37
Skutt Catholic 49, Blair 34
South Sioux City 40, Omaha Buena Vista 6
Standing Bear 26, Beatrice 0
Stuart 54, Ansley/Litchfield 0
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Wallace 40
Superior 41, Gibbon 20
Syracuse 54, Wilber-Clatonia 7
Wahoo 69, Concordia 24
Waverly 22, Pius X 7
West Point-Beemer 1, Oakland-Craig 0
Yutan 64, North Bend Central 20
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.