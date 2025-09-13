Nebraska High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued Friday night, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Nebraska high school football final scores, results - September 12, 2025
Adams Central 9, Gothenburg 15
Ainsworth 27, West Holt 32
Alliance 6, Gering 28
Alma 26, Sandy Creek 68
Amherst 7, Centura 40
Anselmo-Merna 48, Loomis 46
Aquinas 7, Ponca 17
Archangels Catholic 36, Wynot 30
Arlington 22, Raymond Central 14
Arthur County 18, Southwest 42
Ashland-Greenwood 49, Scotus 28
Auburn 12, Lincoln Christian 43
Aurora 7, Wahoo 42
Axtell 0, Cambridge 68
Bancroft-Rosalie 12, Neligh-Oakdale 78
Battle Creek 21, Boone Central 49
Bayard 0, Hemingford 64
Beatrice 28, Platteview 42
Bennington 43, Hastings 0
Benson 0, Lincoln Northeast 56
Bloomfield 64, Wakefield 0
Boys Town 8, Fort Calhoun 43
Broken Bow 28, St. Paul 7
Brownell Talbot 7, Wayne 29
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 28, Kenesaw 20
Bryan 12, South Sioux City 20
Burke 7, Omaha Westview 42
Cambridge 68, Axtell 0
Cedar Bluffs 22, Fullerton 62
Central City 42, Minden 0
Central Valley 36, Stanton 0
Chadron 32, Mitchell 26
Clarkson/Leigh 8, Pender 42
Cody-Kilgore 82, Santee 6
Columbus 62, Omaha South 0
Concordia 32, Louisville 0
Conestoga 24, Falls City 19
Cozad 17, Ogallala 12
Crawford 38, Leyton 85
Creighton 48, Randolph 0
Creighton Prep 31, Lincoln Southeast 10
Crete 0, Scottsbluff 56
Crofton 38, Plainview 26
Cross County 13, Superior 29
David City 39, Wisner-Pilger 60
Deshler 78, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 6
Diller-Odell 14, Red Cloud 60
Dorchester 1, Heartland Lutheran 0
Douglas County West 6, Pierce 42
East Butler 50, Omaha Christian Academy 20
Elkhorn 21, Gretna East 63
Elkhorn North 56, Ralston 21
Elkhorn South 34, North Star 6
Elkhorn Valley 54, Humphrey 18
Elm Creek 30, Overton 40
Elmwood-Murdock 16, Osceola 14
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 10, Shelby-Rising City 46
Fairbury 8, Wood River 41
Fillmore Central 41, Palmyra 42
Flagler 16, Wauneta-Palisade 42
Fremont 42, Lincoln 7
Gibbon 0, Valentine 42
Grand Island 3, Lincoln East 30
Gross Catholic 41, Nebraska City 0
Hampton 89, Harvard 0
Hartington-Newcastle 58, Lutheran-Northeast 22
Hay Springs 36, Potter-Dix 63
Heartland 16, Twin River 28
Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 14, Ravenna 54
Holdrege 7, Sidney 40
Homer 14, Wausa 54
Howells-Dodge 62, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0
Hyannis 56, Morrill 0
Johnson County Central 38, Sacred Heart 0
Johnson-Brock 66, Southern 0
Kearney Catholic 14, St. Cecilia 7
Kimball 8, St. Patrick's 51
Lakeview 46, Roncalli Catholic 0
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 8
Lawrence-Nelson 74, Wilcox-Hildreth 20
Lewiston 14, Meridian 30
Lincoln Lutheran 18, Doniphan-Trumbull 16
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7, Syracuse 26
McCool Junction 44, Freeman 42
McCook 7, Waverly 42
Milford 35, Wilber-Clatonia 14
Millard North 7, Papillion-LaVista South 51
Millard South 72, Kearney 0
Millard West 0, Omaha Westside 51
Minatare 6, Paxton 56
Mount Michael Benedictine 69, Schuyler 0
Mullen 68, North Central 6
Nebraska Christian 36, Palmer 52
Nebraska Lutheran 0, Weeping Water 70
Newman Grove 16, Winside 58
Niobrara/Verdigre 1, Walthill 0
Norfolk 41, North Platte 13
Norris 63, Lincoln Northwest 0
Northwest 48, Lexington 14
O'Neill 27, Ord 26
Omaha Buena Vista 9, Omaha Northwest 0
Papillion-LaVista 23, Lincoln Southwest 12
Perkins County 26, South Loup 22
Seward 27, Pius X 14
Shelton 20, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41
Silver Lake 19, Stuart 41
Skutt Catholic 23, Plattsmouth 3
St. Mary's 50, Boyd County 12
Summerland 55, Madison 0
Sutton 70, Southern Valley 28
Tekamah-Herman 1, Oakland-Craig 0
Thayer Central 28, Lourdes Central Catholic 14
Tri County 42, Centennial 6
Twin Loup 35, Pleasanton 18
Arcadia/Loup City vs Arapahoe, 7:00 PM
Bertrand vs Brady, 7:00 PM
Blue Hill vs Giltner, 7:00 PM
Bridgeport vs Sandhills Valley, 6:00 PM
Chambers/Wheeler Central vs Elgin/Pope John, 7:00 PM
Chase County vs Gordon-Rushville, 7:00 PM
Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs Mead, 7:00 PM
North Bend Central vs Oakland-Craig, 7:00 PM
Omaha Central vs Omaha North, 7:00 PM
South Platte vs Wallace, 7:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.