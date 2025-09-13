High School

Nebraska High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 12, 2025

Spencer Swaim

Week 3 of Nebraska high school football continued Friday night

The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued Friday night, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Adams Central 9, Gothenburg 15

Ainsworth 27, West Holt 32

Alliance 6, Gering 28

Alma 26, Sandy Creek 68

Amherst 7, Centura 40

Anselmo-Merna 48, Loomis 46

Aquinas 7, Ponca 17

Archangels Catholic 36, Wynot 30

Arlington 22, Raymond Central 14

Arthur County 18, Southwest 42

Ashland-Greenwood 49, Scotus 28

Auburn 12, Lincoln Christian 43

Aurora 7, Wahoo 42

Axtell 0, Cambridge 68

Bancroft-Rosalie 12, Neligh-Oakdale 78

Battle Creek 21, Boone Central 49

Bayard 0, Hemingford 64

Beatrice 28, Platteview 42

Bennington 43, Hastings 0

Benson 0, Lincoln Northeast 56

Bloomfield 64, Wakefield 0

Boys Town 8, Fort Calhoun 43

Broken Bow 28, St. Paul 7

Brownell Talbot 7, Wayne 29

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 28, Kenesaw 20

Bryan 12, South Sioux City 20

Burke 7, Omaha Westview 42

Cambridge 68, Axtell 0

Cedar Bluffs 22, Fullerton 62

Central City 42, Minden 0

Central Valley 36, Stanton 0

Chadron 32, Mitchell 26

Clarkson/Leigh 8, Pender 42

Cody-Kilgore 82, Santee 6

Columbus 62, Omaha South 0

Concordia 32, Louisville 0

Conestoga 24, Falls City 19

Cozad 17, Ogallala 12

Crawford 38, Leyton 85

Creighton 48, Randolph 0

Creighton Prep 31, Lincoln Southeast 10

Crete 0, Scottsbluff 56

Crofton 38, Plainview 26

Cross County 13, Superior 29

David City 39, Wisner-Pilger 60

Deshler 78, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 6

Diller-Odell 14, Red Cloud 60

Dorchester 1, Heartland Lutheran 0

Douglas County West 6, Pierce 42

East Butler 50, Omaha Christian Academy 20

Elkhorn 21, Gretna East 63

Elkhorn North 56, Ralston 21

Elkhorn South 34, North Star 6

Elkhorn Valley 54, Humphrey 18

Elm Creek 30, Overton 40

Elmwood-Murdock 16, Osceola 14

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 10, Shelby-Rising City 46

Fairbury 8, Wood River 41

Fillmore Central 41, Palmyra 42

Flagler 16, Wauneta-Palisade 42

Fremont 42, Lincoln 7

Gibbon 0, Valentine 42

Grand Island 3, Lincoln East 30

Gross Catholic 41, Nebraska City 0

Hampton 89, Harvard 0

Hartington-Newcastle 58, Lutheran-Northeast 22

Hay Springs 36, Potter-Dix 63

Heartland 16, Twin River 28

Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 14, Ravenna 54

Holdrege 7, Sidney 40

Homer 14, Wausa 54

Howells-Dodge 62, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 0

Hyannis 56, Morrill 0

Johnson County Central 38, Sacred Heart 0

Johnson-Brock 66, Southern 0

Kearney Catholic 14, St. Cecilia 7

Kimball 8, St. Patrick's 51

Lakeview 46, Roncalli Catholic 0

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 48, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 8

Lawrence-Nelson 74, Wilcox-Hildreth 20

Lewiston 14, Meridian 30

Lincoln Lutheran 18, Doniphan-Trumbull 16

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7, Syracuse 26

McCool Junction 44, Freeman 42

McCook 7, Waverly 42

Milford 35, Wilber-Clatonia 14

Millard North 7, Papillion-LaVista South 51

Millard South 72, Kearney 0

Millard West 0, Omaha Westside 51

Minatare 6, Paxton 56

Mount Michael Benedictine 69, Schuyler 0

Mullen 68, North Central 6

Nebraska Christian 36, Palmer 52

Nebraska Lutheran 0, Weeping Water 70

Newman Grove 16, Winside 58

Niobrara/Verdigre 1, Walthill 0

Norfolk 41, North Platte 13

Norris 63, Lincoln Northwest 0

Northwest 48, Lexington 14

O'Neill 27, Ord 26

Omaha Buena Vista 9, Omaha Northwest 0

Papillion-LaVista 23, Lincoln Southwest 12

Perkins County 26, South Loup 22

Seward 27, Pius X 14

Shelton 20, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 41

Silver Lake 19, Stuart 41

Skutt Catholic 23, Plattsmouth 3

St. Mary's 50, Boyd County 12

Summerland 55, Madison 0

Sutton 70, Southern Valley 28

Tekamah-Herman 1, Oakland-Craig 0

Thayer Central 28, Lourdes Central Catholic 14

Tri County 42, Centennial 6

Twin Loup 35, Pleasanton 18

Arcadia/Loup City vs Arapahoe, 7:00 PM

Bertrand vs Brady, 7:00 PM

Blue Hill vs Giltner, 7:00 PM

Bridgeport vs Sandhills Valley, 6:00 PM

Chambers/Wheeler Central vs Elgin/Pope John, 7:00 PM

Chase County vs Gordon-Rushville, 7:00 PM

Guardian Angels Central Catholic vs Mead, 7:00 PM

North Bend Central vs Oakland-Craig, 7:00 PM

Omaha Central vs Omaha North, 7:00 PM

South Platte vs Wallace, 7:00 PM

Spencer Swaim

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports.

