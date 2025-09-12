Nebraska (NSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 125 games scheduled across Nebraska on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game live on our Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the night include Omaha North taking on Omaha Central as well as Lincoln Southeast hosting Creighton Prep.
NSAA Class A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 15 games scheduled in the NSAA A classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class A High School Football Scoreboard.
Omaha North vs Omaha Central, 7:00 PM
Omaha Northwest vs Omaha Buena Vista, 7:00 PM
Norfolk vs North Platte, 7:00 PM
Millard West vs Omaha Westside, 7:00 PM
Papillion-LaVista South vs Millard North, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Southwest vs Papillion-LaVista, 7:00 PM
Creighton Prep vs Lincoln Southeast, 7:00 PM
Millard South vs Kearney, 7:00 PM
Lincoln East vs Grand Island, 7:00 PM
Fremont vs Lincoln, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn South vs North Star, 7:00 PM
Omaha South vs Columbus, 7:00 PM
Omaha Westview vs Burke, 7:00 PM
South Sioux City vs Bryan, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northeast vs Benson, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class B High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 11 games scheduled in the NSAA B classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class B High School Football Scoreboard.
Seward vs Pius X, 7:00 PM
Plattsmouth vs Skutt Catholic, 7:00 PM
Waverly vs McCook, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Northwest vs Norris, 7:00 PM
Northwest vs Lexington, 7:00 PM
Gering vs Alliance, 7:00 PM
Ralston vs Elkhorn North, 7:00 PM
Elkhorn vs Gretna East, 7:00 PM
Crete vs Scottsbluff, 7:00 PM
Bennington vs Hastings, 7:00 PM
Platteview vs Beatrice, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 23 games scheduled in the NSAA C1 classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Wayne vs Brownell Talbot, 7:00 PM
Schuyler vs Mount Michael Benedictine, 7:00 PM
Wilber-Clatonia vs Milford, 7:00 PM
Concordia vs Louisville, 7:00 PM
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder vs Syracuse, 7:00 PM
Sidney vs Holdrege, 7:00 PM
Gross Catholic vs Nebraska City, 7:00 PM
Fairbury vs Wood River, 7:00 PM
Douglas County West vs Pierce, 7:00 PM
Cozad vs Ogallala, 7:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic vs Lakeview, 7:00 PM
Central City vs Minden, 7:00 PM
St. Paul vs Broken Bow, 7:00 PM
Fort Calhoun vs Boys Town, 7:00 PM
Aurora vs Wahoo, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian vs Auburn, 7:00 PM
O'Neill vs Ord, 7:00 PM
Scotus vs Ashland-Greenwood, 7:00 PM
Adams Central vs Gothenburg, 7:00 PM
Chadron vs Mitchell, 7:00 PM
Chase County vs Gordon-Rushville, 7:00 PM
Falls City vs Conestoga, 7:00 PM
Gering vs Alliance, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class C2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 18 games scheduled in the NSAA C2 classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class C2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Fairbury vs Wood River, 7:00 PM
St. Paul vs Broken Bow, 7:00 PM
O'Neill vs Ord, 7:00 PM
Tekamah-Herman vs Oakland-Craig, 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig vs North Bend Central, 7:00 PM
Chadron vs Mitchell, 7:00 PM
Malcolm vs Yutan, 7:00 PM
St. Cecilia vs Kearney Catholic, 7:00 PM
Chase County vs Gordon-Rushville, 7:00 PM
Gibbon vs Valentine, 7:00 PM
Palmyra vs Fillmore Central, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Lutheran vs Doniphan-Trumbull, 7:00 PM
Cross County vs Superior, 7:00 PM
Falls City vs Conestoga, 7:00 PM
Boone Central vs Battle Creek, 7:00 PM
Raymond Central vs Arlington, 7:00 PM
Ponca vs Aquinas, 7:00 PM
Centura vs Amherst, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 33 games scheduled in the NSAA D1 classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D1 High School Football Scoreboard.
Summerland vs Madison, 3:00 PM
South Loup vs Perkins County, 3:30 PM
Bridgeport vs Sandhills Valley, 6:00 PM
Lourdes Central Catholic vs Thayer Central, 7:00 PM
Sutton vs Southern Valley, 7:00 PM
Mead vs Guardian Angels Central Catholic, 7:00 PM
Winside vs Newman Grove, 7:00 PM
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs Tri County (Northeast Wakefield), 7:00 PM
Kimball vs St. Patrick's, 7:00 PM
Southern vs Johnson-Brock, 7:00 PM
Walthill vs Niobrara/Verdigre, 7:00 PM
Twin Loup vs Pleasanton, 7:00 PM
Homer vs Wausa, 7:00 PM
Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] vs Ravenna, 7:00 PM
Heartland vs Twin River, 7:00 PM
Hartington-Newcastle vs Lutheran-Northeast, 7:00 PM
McCool Junction vs Freeman, 7:00 PM
Exeter-Milligan/Friend vs Shelby-Rising City, 7:00 PM
Humphrey vs Elkhorn Valley, 7:00 PM
Omaha Christian Academy vs East Butler, 7:00 PM
David City vs Wisner-Pilger, 7:00 PM
Hyannis vs Morrill, 7:00 PM
Crofton vs Plainview, 7:00 PM
Pender vs Clarkson/Leigh, 7:00 PM
Centennial vs Tri County, 7:00 PM
Boyd County vs St. Mary's, 7:00 PM
Johnson County Central vs Sacred Heart, 7:00 PM
Wakefield vs Bloomfield, 7:00 PM
Arapahoe vs Arcadia/Loup City, 7:00 PM
Alma vs Sandy Creek, 7:00 PM
Central Valley vs Stanton, 7:00 PM
Bayard vs Hemingford, 7:00 PM
West Holt vs Ainsworth, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 28 games scheduled in the NSAA D2 classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D2 High School Football Scoreboard.
Winside vs Newman Grove, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Lutheran vs Weeping Water, 7:00 PM
Walthill vs Niobrara/Verdigre, 7:00 PM
Twin Loup vs Pleasanton, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Christian vs Palmer, 7:00 PM
North Central vs Mullen, 7:00 PM
Lawrence-Nelson vs Wilcox-Hildreth, 7:00 PM
Hyannis vs Morrill, 7:00 PM
Howells-Dodge vs Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 7:00 PM
High Plains vs Riverside, 7:00 PM
Boyd County vs St. Mary's, 7:00 PM
Johnson County Central vs Sacred Heart, 7:00 PM
Elmwood-Murdock vs Osceola, 7:00 PM
Elm Creek vs Overton, 7:00 PM
Deshler vs Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, 7:00 PM
Creighton vs Randolph, 7:00 PM
Elgin/Pope John vs Chambers/Wheeler Central, 7:00 PM
Central Valley vs Stanton, 7:00 PM
Fullerton vs Cedar Bluffs, 7:00 PM
Kenesaw vs Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 7:00 PM
Giltner vs Blue Hill, 7:00 PM
Brady vs Bertrand, 7:00 PM
Bayard vs Hemingford, 7:00 PM
Bancroft-Rosalie vs Neligh-Oakdale, 7:00 PM
Axtell vs Cambridge, 7:00 PM
Wynot vs Archangels Catholic, 7:00 PM
Loomis vs Anselmo-Merna, 7:00 PM
West Holt vs Ainsworth, 7:00 PM
NSAA Class D6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 13 games scheduled in the NSAA D6 classification on Friday, September 12. You can follow every game on our NSAA Class D6 High School Football Scoreboard.
South Platte vs Wallace, 7:00 PM
Silver Lake vs Stuart, 7:00 PM
Shelton vs Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 7:00 PM
Minatare vs Paxton, 7:00 PM
Lewiston vs Meridian, 7:00 PM
Potter-Dix vs Hay Springs, 7:00 PM
Hampton vs Harvard, 7:00 PM
Heartland Lutheran vs Dorchester, 7:00 PM
Diller-Odell vs Red Cloud, 7:00 PM
Crawford vs Leyton, 7:00 PM
Santee vs Cody-Kilgore, 7:00 PM
Southwest vs Arthur County, 7:00 PM
Wauneta-Palisade vs Flagler, 7:00 PM
