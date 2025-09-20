Nebraska High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.
Nebraska high school football final scores, results - September 19, 2025
Adams Central 48, Holdrege 7
Amherst 14, St. Paul 7
Arapahoe 50, Southern Valley 26
Archangels Catholic 46, Riverside 8
Arcadia/Loup City 26, West Holt 20
Archbishop Bergan 47, Battle Creek 6
Ashland-Greenwood 56, Auburn 13
Aurora 41, Scotus 21
Bennington 27, Northwest 7
Bishop Neumann 43, St. Cecilia 0
Boone Central 55, Wood River 13
Bridgeport 58, Perkins County 6
Brownell Talbot 42, Schuyler 0
Burwell 64, Palmer 16
Cedar Bluffs 48, Omaha Christian Academy 42
Cedar Catholic 57, Tekamah-Herman 6
Central Valley 62, Anselmo-Merna 8
Centura 25, Valentine 22
Columbus 28, Fremont 13
Concordia 42, Falls City 27
Cozad 62, Chase County 20
Creighton Prep 14, Millard West 7
Deshler 80, Giltner 0
Doniphan-Trumbull 12, Cross County 0
Elkhorn North 31, Gretna 21
Elkhorn South 45, Grand Island 0
Elgin/Pope John 54, North Central 20
Elm Creek 40, Blue Hill 36
Elmwood-Murdock 68, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 6
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Southern 18
Fort Calhoun 28, Pierce 21
Garden County 28, Stuart 14
Gering 41, Ogallala 7
Gothenburg 30, Chadron 0
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20, Homer 14
Hampton 27, Pawnee City 24
Hartington-Newcastle 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 16
Hay Springs 80, Creek Valley 12
Hemingford 68, Kimball 0
Hershey 22, Alliance 6
High Plains 69, Nebraska Lutheran 6
Howells-Dodge 44, Nebraska Christian 6
Humphrey 56, Madison 22
Kearney 14, Omaha North 13
Kearney Catholic 14, Minden 13
Kenesaw 38, Franklin 28
Lakeview 21, Mount Michael Benedictine 7
Lincoln 26, South Sioux City 21
Lincoln East 20, Lincoln Southwest 0
Loomis 52, Maywood/Hayes Center 0
Lourdes Central Catholic 54, Freeman 40
Louisville 48, Palmyra 28
Malcolm 1, Oakland-Craig 0
McCook 42, Crete 3
McCool Junction 30, East Butler 22
Mead 48, Centennial 22
Medicine Valley 42, Ansley/Litchfield 28
Milford 45, Fairbury 14
Millard South 70, Millard North 7
Mullen 71, Brady 32
Neligh-Oakdale 40, Ainsworth 28
Norfolk Catholic 35, Arlington 7
Norris 31, Blair 7
North Platte 35, Lincoln Northeast 27
North Star 57, Omaha South 8
Omaha Westside 29, Bellevue West 21
Ord 35, Broken Bow 0
Osceola 46, Fullerton 14
Papillion-LaVista 47, Bellevue East 7
Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westview 7
Pender 55, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 8
Pius X 19, Platteview 14
Plainview 63, Elkhorn Valley 20
Plattsmouth 63, Lexington 24
Potter-Dix 74, Sioux County 30
Ravenna 36, Pleasanton 20
Raymond Central 20, Aquinas 15
Red Cloud 76, Sterling 14
Roncalli Catholic 19, Douglas County West 14
Sandhills/Thedford 68, Bayard 8
Sandy Creek 48, Tri County 8
Seward 14, Scottsbluff 6
Shelby-Rising City 38, Heartland 0
Sidney 48, Mitchell 7
Skutt Catholic 54, Ralston 21
St. Mary's 66, Creighton 28
St. Patrick's 44, Alma 8
Summerland 27, Stanton 12
Sutherland 76, Morrill 16
Syracuse 34, Lincoln Christian 16
Thayer Central 20, Sutton 0
Twin Loup 33, Chambers/Wheeler Central 8
Wahoo 49, Gross Catholic 0
Wausa 42, Boyd County 6
Weeping Water 72, Sacred Heart 64
Wilber-Clatonia 30, Fillmore Central 20
Wilcox-Hildreth 72, Axtell 28
Winside 39, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28
Wisner-Pilger 64, Wakefield 14
Wynot 67, Randolph 6
York 20, Beatrice 6
Yutan 54, Conestoga 6
