High School

Nebraska High School Football Final Scores, Results - September 19, 2025

See every final score from Week 4 of Nebraska high school football

Spencer Swaim

Millard South romped over Millard North, Friday, 70-7.
Millard South romped over Millard North, Friday, 70-7. / Theodore Stark

The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores.

Adams Central 48, Holdrege 7

Amherst 14, St. Paul 7

Arapahoe 50, Southern Valley 26

Archangels Catholic 46, Riverside 8

Arcadia/Loup City 26, West Holt 20

Archbishop Bergan 47, Battle Creek 6

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Auburn 13

Aurora 41, Scotus 21

Bennington 27, Northwest 7

Bishop Neumann 43, St. Cecilia 0

Boone Central 55, Wood River 13

Bridgeport 58, Perkins County 6

Brownell Talbot 42, Schuyler 0

Burwell 64, Palmer 16

Cedar Bluffs 48, Omaha Christian Academy 42

Cedar Catholic 57, Tekamah-Herman 6

Central Valley 62, Anselmo-Merna 8

Centura 25, Valentine 22

Columbus 28, Fremont 13

Concordia 42, Falls City 27

Cozad 62, Chase County 20

Creighton Prep 14, Millard West 7

Deshler 80, Giltner 0

Doniphan-Trumbull 12, Cross County 0

Elkhorn North 31, Gretna 21

Elkhorn South 45, Grand Island 0

Elgin/Pope John 54, North Central 20

Elm Creek 40, Blue Hill 36

Elmwood-Murdock 68, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 6

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 64, Southern 18

Fort Calhoun 28, Pierce 21

Garden County 28, Stuart 14

Gering 41, Ogallala 7

Gothenburg 30, Chadron 0

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 20, Homer 14

Hampton 27, Pawnee City 24

Hartington-Newcastle 50, Niobrara/Verdigre 16

Hay Springs 80, Creek Valley 12

Hemingford 68, Kimball 0

Hershey 22, Alliance 6

High Plains 69, Nebraska Lutheran 6

Howells-Dodge 44, Nebraska Christian 6

Humphrey 56, Madison 22

Kearney 14, Omaha North 13

Kearney Catholic 14, Minden 13

Kenesaw 38, Franklin 28

Lakeview 21, Mount Michael Benedictine 7

Lincoln 26, South Sioux City 21

Lincoln East 20, Lincoln Southwest 0

Loomis 52, Maywood/Hayes Center 0

Lourdes Central Catholic 54, Freeman 40

Louisville 48, Palmyra 28

Malcolm 1, Oakland-Craig 0

McCook 42, Crete 3

McCool Junction 30, East Butler 22

Mead 48, Centennial 22

Medicine Valley 42, Ansley/Litchfield 28

Milford 45, Fairbury 14

Millard South 70, Millard North 7

Mullen 71, Brady 32

Neligh-Oakdale 40, Ainsworth 28

Norfolk Catholic 35, Arlington 7

Norris 31, Blair 7

North Platte 35, Lincoln Northeast 27

North Star 57, Omaha South 8

Omaha Westside 29, Bellevue West 21

Ord 35, Broken Bow 0

Osceola 46, Fullerton 14

Papillion-LaVista 47, Bellevue East 7

Papillion-LaVista South 45, Omaha Westview 7

Pender 55, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 8

Pius X 19, Platteview 14

Plainview 63, Elkhorn Valley 20

Plattsmouth 63, Lexington 24

Potter-Dix 74, Sioux County 30

Ravenna 36, Pleasanton 20

Raymond Central 20, Aquinas 15

Red Cloud 76, Sterling 14

Roncalli Catholic 19, Douglas County West 14

Sandhills/Thedford 68, Bayard 8

Sandy Creek 48, Tri County 8

Seward 14, Scottsbluff 6

Shelby-Rising City 38, Heartland 0

Sidney 48, Mitchell 7

Skutt Catholic 54, Ralston 21

St. Mary's 66, Creighton 28

St. Patrick's 44, Alma 8

Summerland 27, Stanton 12

Sutherland 76, Morrill 16

Syracuse 34, Lincoln Christian 16

Thayer Central 20, Sutton 0

Twin Loup 33, Chambers/Wheeler Central 8

Wahoo 49, Gross Catholic 0

Wausa 42, Boyd County 6

Weeping Water 72, Sacred Heart 64

Wilber-Clatonia 30, Fillmore Central 20

Wilcox-Hildreth 72, Axtell 28

Winside 39, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 28

Wisner-Pilger 64, Wakefield 14

Wynot 67, Randolph 6

York 20, Beatrice 6

Yutan 54, Conestoga 6

