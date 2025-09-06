Nebraska high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025
The 2025 Nebraska high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Alliance 28, Holdrege 14
Amherst 20, St. Cecilia 14
Anselmo-Merna 44, Overton 36
Aquinas 0, Battle Creek 28
Archangels Catholic 62, Randolph 28
Archbishop Bergan 40, Ponca 7
Arlington 22, Conestoga 6
Arthur County 44, Medicine Valley 8
Aurora 20, McCook 27
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Homer 30
Bayard 0, Kimball 50
Beatrice 14, Crete 27
Bellevue East 0, Norfolk 41
Bellevue West 17, Elkhorn South 24
Bennington 46, Gretna East 27
Benson 21, Omaha Buena Vista 6
Bertrand 1-0, Arapahoe 0-1, 7:00 PM
Blair 7, Pius X 14
Bloomfield 68, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 0
Boone Central 26, Norfolk Catholic 32
Boyd County 34, Elkhorn Valley 28
Brady 85, Morrill 8
Bridgeport 16, Dundy County-Stratton 42
Broken Bow 7, Ogallala 18
Brownell Talbot 16, Falls City 14
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, Sacred Heart 18
Bryan 0, Lincoln Northeast 42
Burke 0, Creighton Prep 42
Burwell 12, St. Mary's 52
Cedar Bluffs 12, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 48
Cedar Catholic 55, Wayne 7
Central City 48, Cozad 7
Central Valley 46, West Holt 0
Centennial 0, Thayer Central 66
Centura 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 35
Chadron 34, Valentine 0
Chambers/Wheeler Central 54, North Central 20
Chase County 0, Gothenburg 41
Cherry Creek 42, Millard North 0
Columbus 0, Omaha Westside 42
Concordia 60, Schuyler 20
Creighton 26, Wynot 60
Creighton Prep 42, Burke 0
Crete 27, Beatrice 14
Crofton 68, Summerland 15
Cross County 1-0, Gibbon 0-1, 7:00 PM
Deshler 40, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
Diller-Odell 21, Meridian 45
Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Centura 22
Dorchester 6, Pawnee City 41
Douglas County West 20, Nebraska City 7
Dundy County-Stratton 42, Bridgeport 16
East Butler 28, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12
Elgin/Pope John 1, Walthill 0
Elkhorn 19, Plattsmouth 28
Elkhorn North 42, York 7
Elkhorn South 24, Bellevue West 17
Elkhorn Valley 28, Boyd County 34
Elm Creek 22, Ravenna 58
Elmwood-Murdock 38, Lourdes Central Catholic 58
Exeter-Milligan/Friend 34, Johnson-Brock 58
Falls City 14, Brownell Talbot 16
Fillmore Central 21, Fairbury 12
Fleming 6, Wauneta-Palisade 34
Fort Calhoun 27, Roncalli Catholic 13
Freeman 0-1, Tri County 0-1, 7:00 PM
Fremont 17, Omaha Westview 14
Fullerton 62, Nebraska Lutheran 0
Gering 46, Mitchell 14
Giltner 24, Weeping Water 88
Gordon-Rushville 0-1, O'Neill 1-0, 7:00 PM
Gothenburg 41, Chase County 0
Grand Island 0, Kearney 27
Grand Island Central Catholic 27, Malcolm 7
Gretna 35, Norris 52
Gretna East 27, Bennington 46
Gross Catholic 34, Ralston 14
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, East Butler 28
Hartington-Newcastle 57, Wakefield 6
Harvard 12, Southwest 69
Hastings 0-1, Northwest 0-1, 7:00 PM
Heartland 8, Sutton 68
Hemingford 58, Hyannis 8
Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 28, South Loup 6
High Plains 1-0, Palmer 0-1, 7:00 PM
Hitchcock County 66, Maxwell 12
Holdrege 14, Alliance 28
Homer 30, Bancroft-Rosalie 50
Howells-Dodge 1-0, Clarkson/Leigh 0-1, 7:00 PM
Humphrey 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 34
Hyannis 8, Hemingford 58
Johnson County Central 42, Southern 20
Johnson-Brock 58, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 34
Kearney 27, Grand Island 0
Kearney Catholic 33, Ord 19
Kenesaw 32, Osceola 38
Kimball 50, Bayard 0
Lakeview 34, Adams Central 6
Lawrence-Nelson 58, Blue Hill 16
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21, Pender 50
Lewiston 22, Red Cloud 65
Lexington 13, Platteview 27
Lincoln 1-0, Omaha Northwest 0-1, 7:00 PM
Lincoln Christian 47, Wilber-Clatonia 0
Lincoln East 24, North Platte 0
Lincoln Northeast 42, Bryan 0
Lincoln Southeast 26, Lincoln Southwest 0
Loomis 62, Axtell 0
Lourdes Central Catholic 58, Elmwood-Murdock 38
Louisville 20, Milford 42
Lutheran-Northeast 0-1, Newman Grove 0-1, 7:00 PM
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 48, Cedar Bluffs 12
Madison 36, Winside 48
Malcolm 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 27
Maxwell 12, Hitchcock County 66
McCook 27, Aurora 20
McCool Junction 62, Twin River 12
Mead 1-0, David City 1-0, 7:00 PM
Medicine Valley 8, Arthur County 44
Meridian 45, Diller-Odell 21
Milford 42, Louisville 20
Millard North 0, Cherry Creek 42
Millard South 65, Millard West 0
Millard West 0, Millard South 65
Minden 0, Sidney 20
Minatare 43, Banner County 24
Mitchell 14, Gering 46
Mount Michael Benedictine 28, Scotus 17
Nebraska Christian 14, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Nebraska City 7, Douglas County West 20
Nebraska Lutheran 0, Fullerton 62
Neligh-Oakdale 38, Nebraska Christian 14
Newman Grove 0-1, Lutheran-Northeast 0-1, 7:00 PM
Niobrara/Verdigre 34, Humphrey 44
Norfolk 41, Bellevue East 0
Norfolk Catholic 32, Boone Central 26
Norris 52, Gretna 35
North Central 20, Chambers/Wheeler Central 54
North Platte 0, Lincoln East 24
O'Neill 1-0, Gordon-Rushville 0-1, 7:00 PM
Oakland-Craig 0, North Bend Central 1
Ogallala 18, Broken Bow 7
Omaha Buena Vista 6, Benson 21
Omaha Central 63, Omaha South 0
Omaha Christian Academy 28, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 22
Omaha North 27, Papillion-LaVista 21
Omaha North 27, Papillion-LaVista South 21
Omaha Northwest 0-1, Lincoln 1-0, 7:00 PM
Omaha South 0, Omaha Central 63
Omaha Westside 42, Columbus 0
Omaha Westview 14, Fremont 17
Ord 19, Kearney Catholic 33
Osceola 38, Kenesaw 32
Overton 36, Anselmo-Merna 44
Palmer 0-1, High Plains 1-0, 7:00 PM
Palmyra 20, Superior 18
Papillion-LaVista 21, Omaha North 27
Papillion-LaVista South 21, Omaha North 27
Parkview Christian 68, Santee 0
Pawnee City 41, Dorchester 6
Pender 50, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21
Pierce 33, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 6
Pius X 14, Blair 7
Plainview 40, Wisner-Pilger 16
Platteview 27, Lexington 13
Plattsmouth 28, Elkhorn 19
Ponca 7, Archbishop Bergan 40
Potter-Dix 66, Sterling 32
Ralston 14, Gross Catholic 34
Randolph 28, Archangels Catholic 62
Ravenna 58, Elm Creek 22
Raymond Central 28, St. Paul 26
Red Cloud 65, Lewiston 22
Riverside 28, Twin Loup 30
Roncalli Catholic 13, Fort Calhoun 27
Sacred Heart 18, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40
Sandy Creek 24, Shelby-Rising City 32
Santee 0, Parkview Christian 68
Schuyler 20, Concordia 60
Scottsbluff 1-0, Lincoln Northwest 0-1, 7:00 PM
Scotus 17, Mount Michael Benedictine 28
Seward 0, Waverly 28
Shelby-Rising City 32, Sandy Creek 24
Sidney 20, Minden 0
Silver Lake 34, Ansley/Litchfield 0
Sioux City West 19, South Sioux City 7
Sioux County 12, Leyton 52
Skutt Catholic 0-1, Standing Bear 1-0, 7:00 PM
South Loup 6, Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 28
South Sioux City 7, Sioux City West 19
Southern 20, Johnson County Central 42
Southwest 69, Harvard 12
St. Cecilia 14, Amherst 20
St. Mary's 52, Burwell 12
St. Paul 26, Raymond Central 28
Standing Bear 1-0, Skutt Catholic 0-1, 7:00 PM
Stanton 14, Wausa 30
Sterling 32, Potter-Dix 66
Stuart 31, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 6
Summerland 15, Crofton 68
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 6, Stuart 31
Superior 18, Palmyra 20
Sutton 68, Heartland 8
Syracuse 22, Boys Town 14
Tekamah-Herman 0, West Point-Beemer 35
Thayer Central 66, Centennial 0
Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 0, Bloomfield 68
Twin Loup 30, Riverside 28
Twin River 12, McCool Junction 62
Valentine 0, Chadron 34
Wahoo 35, Ashland-Greenwood 0
Wakefield 6, Hartington-Newcastle 57
Walthill 0, Elgin/Pope John 1
Wauneta-Palisade 34, Fleming 6
Wausa 30, Stanton 14
Waverly 28, Seward 0
Wayne 7, Cedar Catholic 55
Weeping Water 88, Giltner 24
West Holt 0, Central Valley 46
West Point-Beemer 35, Tekamah-Herman 0
Wilber-Clatonia 0, Lincoln Christian 47
Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Deshler 40
Winside 48, Madison 36
Wisner-Pilger 16, Plainview 40
Wynot 60, Creighton 26
York 7, Elkhorn North 42
