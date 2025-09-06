High School

Nebraska high school football final scores, results - September 5, 2025

Alliance 28, Holdrege 14

Amherst 20, St. Cecilia 14

Anselmo-Merna 44, Overton 36

Aquinas 0, Battle Creek 28

Archangels Catholic 62, Randolph 28

Archbishop Bergan 40, Ponca 7

Arlington 22, Conestoga 6

Arthur County 44, Medicine Valley 8

Aurora 20, McCook 27

Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Homer 30

Bayard 0, Kimball 50

Beatrice 14, Crete 27

Bellevue East 0, Norfolk 41

Bellevue West 17, Elkhorn South 24

Bennington 46, Gretna East 27

Benson 21, Omaha Buena Vista 6

Bertrand 1-0, Arapahoe 0-1, 7:00 PM

Blair 7, Pius X 14

Bloomfield 68, Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 0

Boone Central 26, Norfolk Catholic 32

Boyd County 34, Elkhorn Valley 28

Brady 85, Morrill 8

Bridgeport 16, Dundy County-Stratton 42

Broken Bow 7, Ogallala 18

Brownell Talbot 16, Falls City 14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40, Sacred Heart 18

Bryan 0, Lincoln Northeast 42

Burke 0, Creighton Prep 42

Burwell 12, St. Mary's 52

Cedar Bluffs 12, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 48

Cedar Catholic 55, Wayne 7

Central City 48, Cozad 7

Central Valley 46, West Holt 0

Centennial 0, Thayer Central 66

Centura 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 35

Chadron 34, Valentine 0

Chambers/Wheeler Central 54, North Central 20

Chase County 0, Gothenburg 41

Cherry Creek 42, Millard North 0

Columbus 0, Omaha Westside 42

Concordia 60, Schuyler 20

Creighton 26, Wynot 60

Creighton Prep 42, Burke 0

Crete 27, Beatrice 14

Crofton 68, Summerland 15

Cross County 1-0, Gibbon 0-1, 7:00 PM

Deshler 40, Wilcox-Hildreth 38

Diller-Odell 21, Meridian 45

Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Centura 22

Dorchester 6, Pawnee City 41

Douglas County West 20, Nebraska City 7

Dundy County-Stratton 42, Bridgeport 16

East Butler 28, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12

Elgin/Pope John 1, Walthill 0

Elkhorn 19, Plattsmouth 28

Elkhorn North 42, York 7

Elkhorn South 24, Bellevue West 17

Elkhorn Valley 28, Boyd County 34

Elm Creek 22, Ravenna 58

Elmwood-Murdock 38, Lourdes Central Catholic 58

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 34, Johnson-Brock 58

Falls City 14, Brownell Talbot 16

Fillmore Central 21, Fairbury 12

Fleming 6, Wauneta-Palisade 34

Fort Calhoun 27, Roncalli Catholic 13

Freeman 0-1, Tri County 0-1, 7:00 PM

Fremont 17, Omaha Westview 14

Fullerton 62, Nebraska Lutheran 0

Gering 46, Mitchell 14

Giltner 24, Weeping Water 88

Gordon-Rushville 0-1, O'Neill 1-0, 7:00 PM

Gothenburg 41, Chase County 0

Grand Island 0, Kearney 27

Grand Island Central Catholic 27, Malcolm 7

Gretna 35, Norris 52

Gretna East 27, Bennington 46

Gross Catholic 34, Ralston 14

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12, East Butler 28

Hartington-Newcastle 57, Wakefield 6

Harvard 12, Southwest 69

Hastings 0-1, Northwest 0-1, 7:00 PM

Heartland 8, Sutton 68

Hemingford 58, Hyannis 8

Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 28, South Loup 6

High Plains 1-0, Palmer 0-1, 7:00 PM

Hitchcock County 66, Maxwell 12

Holdrege 14, Alliance 28

Homer 30, Bancroft-Rosalie 50

Howells-Dodge 1-0, Clarkson/Leigh 0-1, 7:00 PM

Humphrey 44, Niobrara/Verdigre 34

Hyannis 8, Hemingford 58

Johnson County Central 42, Southern 20

Johnson-Brock 58, Exeter-Milligan/Friend 34

Kearney 27, Grand Island 0

Kearney Catholic 33, Ord 19

Kenesaw 32, Osceola 38

Kimball 50, Bayard 0

Lakeview 34, Adams Central 6

Lawrence-Nelson 58, Blue Hill 16

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21, Pender 50

Lewiston 22, Red Cloud 65

Lexington 13, Platteview 27

Lincoln 1-0, Omaha Northwest 0-1, 7:00 PM

Lincoln Christian 47, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Lincoln East 24, North Platte 0

Lincoln Northeast 42, Bryan 0

Lincoln Southeast 26, Lincoln Southwest 0

Loomis 62, Axtell 0

Lourdes Central Catholic 58, Elmwood-Murdock 38

Louisville 20, Milford 42

Lutheran-Northeast 0-1, Newman Grove 0-1, 7:00 PM

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 48, Cedar Bluffs 12

Madison 36, Winside 48

Malcolm 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 27

Maxwell 12, Hitchcock County 66

McCook 27, Aurora 20

McCool Junction 62, Twin River 12

Mead 1-0, David City 1-0, 7:00 PM

Medicine Valley 8, Arthur County 44

Meridian 45, Diller-Odell 21

Milford 42, Louisville 20

Millard North 0, Cherry Creek 42

Millard South 65, Millard West 0

Millard West 0, Millard South 65

Minden 0, Sidney 20

Minatare 43, Banner County 24

Mitchell 14, Gering 46

Mount Michael Benedictine 28, Scotus 17

Nebraska Christian 14, Neligh-Oakdale 38

Nebraska City 7, Douglas County West 20

Nebraska Lutheran 0, Fullerton 62

Neligh-Oakdale 38, Nebraska Christian 14

Newman Grove 0-1, Lutheran-Northeast 0-1, 7:00 PM

Niobrara/Verdigre 34, Humphrey 44

Norfolk 41, Bellevue East 0

Norfolk Catholic 32, Boone Central 26

Norris 52, Gretna 35

North Central 20, Chambers/Wheeler Central 54

North Platte 0, Lincoln East 24

O'Neill 1-0, Gordon-Rushville 0-1, 7:00 PM

Oakland-Craig 0, North Bend Central 1

Ogallala 18, Broken Bow 7

Omaha Buena Vista 6, Benson 21

Omaha Central 63, Omaha South 0

Omaha Christian Academy 28, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 22

Omaha North 27, Papillion-LaVista 21

Omaha North 27, Papillion-LaVista South 21

Omaha Northwest 0-1, Lincoln 1-0, 7:00 PM

Omaha South 0, Omaha Central 63

Omaha Westside 42, Columbus 0

Omaha Westview 14, Fremont 17

Ord 19, Kearney Catholic 33

Osceola 38, Kenesaw 32

Overton 36, Anselmo-Merna 44

Palmer 0-1, High Plains 1-0, 7:00 PM

Palmyra 20, Superior 18

Papillion-LaVista 21, Omaha North 27

Papillion-LaVista South 21, Omaha North 27

Parkview Christian 68, Santee 0

Pawnee City 41, Dorchester 6

Pender 50, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 21

Pierce 33, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 6

Pius X 14, Blair 7

Plainview 40, Wisner-Pilger 16

Platteview 27, Lexington 13

Plattsmouth 28, Elkhorn 19

Ponca 7, Archbishop Bergan 40

Potter-Dix 66, Sterling 32

Ralston 14, Gross Catholic 34

Randolph 28, Archangels Catholic 62

Ravenna 58, Elm Creek 22

Raymond Central 28, St. Paul 26

Red Cloud 65, Lewiston 22

Riverside 28, Twin Loup 30

Roncalli Catholic 13, Fort Calhoun 27

Sacred Heart 18, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 40

Sandy Creek 24, Shelby-Rising City 32

Santee 0, Parkview Christian 68

Schuyler 20, Concordia 60

Scottsbluff 1-0, Lincoln Northwest 0-1, 7:00 PM

Scotus 17, Mount Michael Benedictine 28

Seward 0, Waverly 28

Shelby-Rising City 32, Sandy Creek 24

Sidney 20, Minden 0

Silver Lake 34, Ansley/Litchfield 0

Sioux City West 19, South Sioux City 7

Sioux County 12, Leyton 52

Skutt Catholic 0-1, Standing Bear 1-0, 7:00 PM

South Loup 6, Hi-Line [Eustis-Farnam/Elwood] 28

South Sioux City 7, Sioux City West 19

Southern 20, Johnson County Central 42

Southwest 69, Harvard 12

St. Cecilia 14, Amherst 20

St. Mary's 52, Burwell 12

St. Paul 26, Raymond Central 28

Standing Bear 1-0, Skutt Catholic 0-1, 7:00 PM

Stanton 14, Wausa 30

Sterling 32, Potter-Dix 66

Stuart 31, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 6

Summerland 15, Crofton 68

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 6, Stuart 31

Superior 18, Palmyra 20

Sutton 68, Heartland 8

Syracuse 22, Boys Town 14

Tekamah-Herman 0, West Point-Beemer 35

Thayer Central 66, Centennial 0

Tri County (Northeast Wakefield) 0, Bloomfield 68

Twin Loup 30, Riverside 28

Twin River 12, McCool Junction 62

Valentine 0, Chadron 34

Wahoo 35, Ashland-Greenwood 0

Wakefield 6, Hartington-Newcastle 57

Walthill 0, Elgin/Pope John 1

Wauneta-Palisade 34, Fleming 6

Wausa 30, Stanton 14

Waverly 28, Seward 0

Wayne 7, Cedar Catholic 55

Weeping Water 88, Giltner 24

West Holt 0, Central Valley 46

West Point-Beemer 35, Tekamah-Herman 0

Wilber-Clatonia 0, Lincoln Christian 47

Wilcox-Hildreth 38, Deshler 40

Winside 48, Madison 36

Wisner-Pilger 16, Plainview 40

Wynot 60, Creighton 26

York 7, Elkhorn North 42

