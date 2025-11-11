Nebraska High School Football Playoffs: Top Teams Advance In Class A
Two of the top teams in Nebraska high school football will square off in the semifinals of the Class A state playoffs this week.
Omaha Westside, the No. 1 seed, handled Kearney in the quarterfinals, 35-7, while Millard South dominated Elkhorn South, 48-3. The other A semifinal will pit No. 2 seed Creighton Prep against three-set Papillion-LaVista South.
Tay Tay Jenkins, the star junior running back for Omaha Westside, rushed for 202 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Kearney. Braylen Warren threw for 195 yards with two TD passes to Bryson Williams, who had three receptions for 101 yards.
Jett Thomalla, an Alabama commit, led three opening quarter scoring drives to give Millard South control right off the bat. The senior finished with 301 yards passing and three scores, completing 22 of 37 to seven different receivers.
Last year, Millard South topped Omaha Westside in the finals, 27-10. Millard South was forced to forfeit a win this past season, likely knocking them down to the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
Creighton Prep, Papillion-LaVista South Move On
Toris Rudd, Isaac Jensen and Dallas Gaius-Anyaegbu each caught TD passes, as Jensen had five for 86 and Gaius-Anyaegbu caught six for 83. Nelson Wheeler added two rushing touchdowns on just five carries, going for 60 yards.
Creighton Prep got by Lincoln East in the quarterfinals, 14-6, while Papillion-LaVista South survived vs. upset-happy Millard North, 36-26. Millard North, the No. 11 seed, had knocked off six-seeded Omaha North to advance.
Angelo Walker had 106 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead Creighton Prep, as Papillion-LaVista South got 281 yards and four scores from senior Logan Arch.
Other Nebraska High School Football Semifinal Round Matchups
In other semifinal round games, the B final four will see No. 1 Waverly take on fifth-seed Bennington while No. 2 Gretna East gets rival and 11th-seeded Gretna, who has pulled two consecutive upsets to reach this point.
In C1, the Top 4 seeds all advanced, as No. 1 Wahoo plays Ashland-Greenwood and Lakeview meets Sidney. C2, meanwhile, will see three of the Top 4 in action, as No. 2 Bishop Neumann plays No. 3 Kearney Catholic while No. 4 Grand Island Central Catholic gets No. 9 Ord.
Ord knocked off top-seed Cedar Catholic in the quarterfinals, 27-21, as junior quarterback Jordan Williams threw for 205 yards and ran for 130 with three total touchdowns.
The D1 semifinals will pit Shelby-Rising City vs. Crofton and Sandy Creek vs. Plainview; D2 has Howells-Dodge vs. St. Mary’s and Central Valley vs. Wynot; and D6 will see Garden County play Stuart along with Red Cloud vs. Southwest.
Millard South, Wahoo, Sandy Creek, Central Valley and Stuart are all looking to defend titles from last year.