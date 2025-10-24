Nebraska High School Football Team Earns Emotional Victory
A Nebraska high school football team provided a brief moment of enjoyment during a tough stretch on the gridiron Thursday night.
Elkhorn North High School earned a thrilling 29-27 victory over Bennington in the season finale days after head coach Sam Stanley and his family lost an infant son.
Just days before the Stanley family was to celebrate Grant during one, they lost him to congenital heart disease. Grant, born a twin with brother Micah, underwent multiple open-heart surgeries and was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, according to a report by KETV.com.
Grant Stanley was 11 months old when he passed away.
“He’s touched every high school in our community,” Elkhorn North assistant principal and activities director Luke Ford said, “so I would imagine that the atmosphere will be electric. It will be highly emotional, but I think it’s going to be a really special night.”
Nebraska High School Football Teams Honor Coach
Elkhorn North and Bennington held a purple-out in honor of Grant, as the color is used to remember the loss of life in a multiples birth. The teams also released a red balloon in his name.
Coming off a pair of setbacks to Skutt Catholic and Gretna East, the Wolves were able to finish strong and give Stanley a victory.
Jace Reynolds, who has committed to Nebraska to play football, recorded an interception and returned it for a score to make it 7-0 early in favor of Elkhorn North. The fourth featured five lead changes, as the Wolves got the last laugh on an Ethan Beachy touchdown in the final seconds.