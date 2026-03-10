Final 2025-26 Top 25 Washington Boys High School Basketball State Rankings

The Washington high school basketball season closed its final week of action with a few teams crowned champions at the state tournament.

Richland claimed its first state title in over four decades in Class 4A and stood at the top in the final High School on SI Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings.

Bremerton, at No. 7, won its second consecutive 2A title after holding R.A. Long in the final. No. 9 Lynden Christian won its first 1A title since 2023 after beating Zillah in the final and No. 11 Colfax captured its first 2B title since 2024 after defeating Adna in the final.

No. 8 R.A. Long, No. 10 Zillah, No. 17 Gonzaga Prep and No. 20 Lincoln finished in second place. Seven other team finished in sixth place or better.

The Bombers celebrated their first state title in over four decades after defeating Gonzaga Prep 63-49 in the 4A final. Lance Horntvedt led Richland with 24 points. Landen Northrop had 17 points and Josiah Scacco added 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Vikings won their second consecutive state title after beating Lincoln 75-53 in the 3A final. JJ Crawford led Rainier Beach with 18 points, while Tyran Stokes had 16 points and Micah Ili-Meneese added 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Wildcats defeated Glacier Peak 54-46 to finish in fourth place in 4A. Brady Hennig scored a game-high 22 points for Mount Si. Marcus Heide added 12 points and Latt Ford had 10 points.

The Grizzlies lost to Mount Si 54-46 to finish in sixth place in 4A.

The Kangaroos beat Emerald Ridge 74-67 to finish in third place in 4A.

The Fighting Irish lost to Edmonds-Woodway 64-55 in the 3A consolation round.

The Knights captured their second consecutive state title after beating R.A. Long 45-43 in the 2A final. Jalen Davis led Bremerton with 18 points and Aaron Matthews added 10 points.

The Lumberjacks lost to Bremerton 45-43 in the 2A final to finish in second place. Cam Newsome led R.A. Long with 18 points and Jeff Rooklidge added 12 points.

The Lyncs secured their first state title since 2023 after holding Zillah 61-42 in the 1A final. Dawson Hintz scored a game-high 18 points, while Gunner Dykstra had 15 points and Boyce Robertson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kaden Veldman had 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Leopards fell to Lynden Christian 61-42 in the 1A final to finish in second place. Budda Aranda led Zillah with 17 points while Jayden Saenz added 10 points.

The Bulldogs claimed their first state title since 2024 after defeating Adna 69-56 in the 2B final. Adrik Jenkin scored a game-high 33 points and 12 rebounds for Colfax. Ledger Kelly added 18 points.

The Lions beat Eastside Catholic 83-78 in double overtime to take third place in 3A. Elliott Stevenson led Bellarmine with 22 points while Ben Heisel scored 19 points. Hudson Bronder and Luke Heisel each contributed 16 and 12 points.

The Jaguars lost to Lake Washington 74-67 to finish in fifth place in 4A.

The Trojans fell to West Valley 71-67 in the 4A Round of 12.

The Thunderbirds defeated Grandview 50-49 to finish in fourth place in 2A. Luke Overbay scored a team-high 18 points, while Landon Anchors had 14 points and Julian Balsley added 10 points a for Tumwater.

The Rams lost to Glacier Peak 64-42 in the 4A consolation round.

The Bullpups fell to Richland 63-49 in the 4A final to finish in second place. Jack Pierce scored a team-high 24 points for Gonzaga Prep.

The Vikings lost to Columbia River 67-63 in overtime in the 2A Round of 12. William Depell led Selah with 18 points.

The Warriors fell to Mount Spokane 59-30 to finish in sixth place in 3A.

The Abes lost to Rainier Beach 75-53 in the 3A final to finish in second place. Davion Shareef-Dulanaey led Lincoln with 18 points while Kasey Williams scored 11 points and Justus Holt added 10 points.

The Greyhounds fell to Grandview 58-36 in the 2A consolation round.

The Riverhawks lost to Puyallup 60-51 in the 4A Round of 12.

The Bearcats fell to Shorewood 51-48 in the 3A second round.

Did not advance to the tournament.

Did not advance to the tournament.

Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith