High School

Nebraska (NSAA) high school football scores, live updates, 2024 playoffs, state championship finals (11/22/2024)

High School on SI brings you live Nebraska high school football scores from the state championship finals

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

The Nebraska high school football season wraps up with the state championship finals.
The Nebraska high school football season wraps up with the state championship finals. / Photo by Taylor Balkom

The 2024 Nebraska high school football playoffs conclude in the coming days with the state championship finals.

You can follow all of the NSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores. There is one championship game on the schedule for Friday, and the rest will take place early next week.

>>2024 Nebraska High School Football Brackets<<

Here’s your guide to following all the Nebraska high school football finals (November 22-26, 2024).

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

STATEWIDE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCORES 

CLASS B SCORES

CLASS C1 SCORES 

CLASS C2 SCORES

CLASS D1 SCORES

CLASS D2 SCORES

CLASS D6 SCORES

NSAA PLAYOFF BRACKETS

2024 NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch several of this week's Nebraska high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH NSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

Home/Nebraska