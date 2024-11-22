Nebraska (NSAA) high school football scores, live updates, 2024 playoffs, state championship finals (11/22/2024)
The 2024 Nebraska high school football playoffs conclude in the coming days with the state championship finals.
You can follow all of the NSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Nebraska High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores. There is one championship game on the schedule for Friday, and the rest will take place early next week.
>>2024 Nebraska High School Football Brackets<<
Here’s your guide to following all the Nebraska high school football finals (November 22-26, 2024).
NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
STATEWIDE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
2024 NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch several of this week's Nebraska high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH NSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: