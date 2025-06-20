Record Setting High School QB Turned Boston Celtic Can Step Up
Ah, the NBA Draft.
A magical night around the league when dreams can come true or reality hits home for the NBA hopefuls in the room waiting to hear their name called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during the two-night 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 26. That’s when Duke forward Cooper Flagg is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks after winning the number one selection at the NBA Draft Lottery.
But let’s be honest here. Aren’t we really tuning in to see and hear that classic NBA Draft quote from NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver: “There’s been a trade…”
Teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Houston Rockets have all been linked to reports that some moves will be made over the course of the first and second rounds. While college players sit with eager anticipation to have their number called, current NBA players fear picking up their phone on draft night. It could be their agent. It might be the general manager. It might be a friend or family member who just saw your name scroll across the ticker announcing the trade.
Either way, the result is a new zip code.
Then there is the “other guy”. The one who gets more playing time and opportunities for himself as NBA deals get done on draft night. That’s the guy who gets to the gym early, leaves late, and puts in the extra work knowing he isn’t far removed from having his own name called. That’s where the Boston Celtics guard, Baylor Scheierman, finds himself. With Boston one of those teams expected to do some wheeling and dealing to reshape the roster and the team not having a healthy Jason Tatum to start next season, the 2024 first round pick (30th overall) out of Creighton is in the right place at the right time.
From Class C Championship Quarterback To The Celtics
It must be that inner-quarterback still at work in Scheierman. Drop back and let things develop before you. Let the lefty go to work.
Despite adjusting slowly to the NBA game and receiving NBA G League stints with the Maine Celtics, you can’t take away Scheierman’s QB 1 mindset and approach to giving it his all in Boston. Recruited out of high school in Nebraska to play college football, Baylor’s abilities on the field led him to being one of the best quarterbacks in the state. His Senior year at Aurora High School says it all by setting a state-record in touchdowns and yards (59 touchdowns with 3,942 yards) while leading the Huskies to the Nebraska Class C championship.
So smooth. So elusive. So naturally gifted. The highlight video is worth the watch. Baylor wanted it all. Run it.
Nearly A Nebraska Cornhusker
Basketball may have been his first love, but football stole his heart and ultimately broke it. The University of Nebraska was interested in him suiting up for the Huskers but they wanted Scheierman to switch positions to tight end. Even at 6’6, that was a big thank you. Mid-major schools also reached out but by then he’d already committed to play basketball at South Dakota State, before later transferring and finishing his college career at Creighton where Baylor averaged a career-high 18.5 points per game as a senior for the Bluejays. The entire college experience was also a historic one, not only for Scheierman but for his family and his hometown. While his mother was a former volleyball player at NAIA, Hastings College, and his father played basketball at Hastings, Baylor became the first person in his small community to ever move on to play Division 1 college basketball.
Offseason Opportunities Await In Las Vegas
Reaching that level and ultimately the NBA is one thing. Staying in the league is a completely different story, an unwritten script for Baylor (who averaged 3.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 12 minutes per game) will include playing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas for the Celtics as he further develops his all-around game heading into year two in Boston.
That is unless the New England Patriots call his number first.