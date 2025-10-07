Top Nebraska High School Football Team Loses Game to Forfeit
One of the top high school football teams in the state of Nebraska will not see the field this coming week.
Lincoln High School has made the decision to forfeit to Millard South and Alabama commit Jett Thomalla, citing a number of injuries sustained in a loss last week.
The Links fell to Lincoln Southeast, 57-0, seeing their record drop to 4-2 on the year. They started the season with a pair of wins over Bryan and Omaha Northwest before losing to Fremont, 42-7.
After the loss to Fremont, Lincoln rebounded with wins over South Sioux City and Benson.
Injuries Force Lincoln to the Sidelines
In a statement released to Chase Matteson, Lincoln High School principal Mark Larson made the announcement. Millard South is the defending Class A state champions, with its lone loss coming because of the use of an ineligible player earlier this year.
“Due to the extent of player injuries sustained in last week’s game, and a number of other factors, we are communicating with Millard South and the NSAA that we are forfeiting the game,” Larson said. “This was not an easy decision. Ultimately we need to make the best decision for players’ health and safety so we can finish out season.
“This will allow an extra week for our players to heal. We believe in our student-athletes and our coaching staff and know they will continue to work hard to finish the season strong.”
Lincoln drops to 4-3 with the forfeit and has games vs. Omaha South and at North Platte remaining on the schedule. Millard South will now face North Platte and Benson to end the regular season.