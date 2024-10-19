Two Nebraska high school football teams end season early
Two high school football teams in Nebraska have called an early end to their regular seasons.
Southern Valley and Omaha Benson have both canceled the remaining varsity and junior varsity games for the 2024 season.
KLKN-TV out of Nebraska reported that Southern Valley would not have enough available players to finish out the season. They were scheduled to play HI-Line this past week.
“Please know that we did not come to this decision lightly,” school principal Josh Lanik said. “But we could not in good conscience put the few players we have left in that position.”
Omaha Benson, a public school in Omaha, went winless over seven games. They were scheduled to meet Lincoln Southeast this past Friday night.
Just like Southern Valley, low participation numbers were the reason for the cancellation by the Bunnies. They have won just eight games since 2016.
The Nebraska State Athletic Association has taken note of this, recognizing low numbers for teams both within the state borders and in the United States as a whole when it comes to football.
“I understand the decision they were forced to make,” NSAA assistant director and supervisor of officials, Nate Neuhaus, told WOWT News. “It comes down to numbers and safety, and if they can’t field a team then unfortunately it’s hard to play a football game.”