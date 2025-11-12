Veteran Nebraska Head Football Coach Retiring After 25 Years
A long-time Nebraska high school head football coach has decided to retire after 25 years at his current school.
Kearney High School’s Brandon Cool confirmed the news with a press release sent out by the school district.
“We have developed over the years hard-working, dedicated and competitive players that have been great role models for our youth,” Cool said (thanks to Central Nebraska Today for the quotes). “I have always been proud to say that our program has generated young men not only into student-athletes but also into individuals who will present the community of Kearney well.”
Cool is a graduate of Aurora High School who later went on to earn his college degree from Doane, where he also earned his master’s. He previously coached and taught at Suterland High School from 1995-2001.
He has also been an assistant track and field coach at Kearney.
Retiring Head Coach Led Kearney to State Championship, Runner-Up Finish
Under Cool’s direction, Kearney captured the 2006 Nebraska high school state champions and finished as runners-up in 2017. They made the semifinals in 2020, qualifying for the postseason in 23 of the 25 seasons he served as head coach.
“Coach Cool has built a program known for its strong tradition, sportsmanship and excellence both on and off the field,” Kearney athletic director Ryan Hogue said. “Under his leadership, the Bearcats have consistently been among the top football programs in the state, producing not only competitive teams but outstanding student-athletes and leaders.
“Personally, it has been an honor to work with Coach Cool over the past eight years. He exemplifies everything that is Kearney High athletics.”
Cool went 186-82 overall with Kearney, including a 7-4 campaign this past year. The Bearcats lost to top-seed Omaha Westside in the Nebraska high school state playoffs Class A quarterfinals this season.
Last year, Kearney went 10-2 overall, as they have recorded four consecutive seasons with at least seven wins. The Bearcats have had just one losing year since 2010.
Kearney Graduates Several Key Players From Seven-Win Team
No immediate replacement was named for Cool, as a search is scheduled to begin immediately to fill the vacancy.
Kearney will graduate starting quarterback Zach Atchison, who threw for 709 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing for another 223 and two scores, running back Levi Pofahl, who racked up 593 yards and seven TDs, and two top receivers in Alec Knoell and Trey Norman.
The Bearcats are expected to return leading wide receiver Canon Cope, who had 13 receptions for 210 yards with a touchdown, along with Jayden Norman, who had eight receptions for 157 and a pair of scores. Sam Lungrin is one of the top tacklers back after recording 63 stops with seven for loss and two sacks.