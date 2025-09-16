Following Forfeit, Millard South Dominates Behind Jett Thomalla
Last week was an interesting one for a top Nebraska high school football team.
Just hours after finding out they would be forced to forfeit a previous win, Millard South High School completely dominated Kearney, 72-0.
Jett Thomalla, one of the top quarterback prospects in the country and an Alabama commit, threw for 291 yards and six touchdowns while completing over 84 percent of his passes. As has been the case throughout their careers together at Millard South, Amarion Jackson was Thomalla’s favorite receiver.
Jackson, an Iowa State commit, picked up over 100 yards receiving on the night. Gabe Prucha accounted for 118 yards and three touchdowns.
Thomalla has thrown at least three passing TDs in each of his last 14 games played.
Millard South Handed Sanctions by Nebraska Schools Activities Association
It was reported last week that Millard South violated rules by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association. They were forced to forfeit a victory over Arbor View, fined and will be without head coach Taylor Mendenhall for a second consecutive game.
Also, the school will be without a volunteer assistant coach for one year and must produce a written action plan for a lack of administrative oversight.
Millard South, three-time defending Class A state champions in Nebraska, will now take on Millard North this Friday night.