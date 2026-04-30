2026 Texas (UIL) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - Apr. 29

The 2026 Texas high school softball playoffs continue on April 29th with the opening Area Round across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school softball playoffs.

The 2026 UIL state championship games will begin on May 28th.

2026 Texas High School Softball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 29, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 29, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 29, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 29, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 29, 2026

2026 Texas High School Softball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - April 29, 2026