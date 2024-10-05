Foothill vs. Bishop Gorman: Live score, updates of Nevada high school football in sixth week (10/05/2024)
Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman usually doesn't allow in-state opponents much room to breathe.
Including Foothill, which comes into their matchup Saturday undefeated.
In four games in the series, the Falcons have scored a combined nine points - and none two years ago when Bishop Gorman won 75-0.
The two face off at 6 p.m. Pacific time in Las Vegas.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Nevada through Week 6. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: FOOTHILL VS. BISHOP GORMAN
Refresh for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Will update when underway.
---
About Foothill
Key players— QB Brennon Arthur, WR Braxton Bonnett, RB Avant Gates Jr.,, DB Keaton Summers, WR Jaymen Tiss.
About Bishop Gorman
Key players— OL Seuseu Alofaituli, OL Alai Kalaniuvalu, WR Derek Meadows, WR Greg Toler Jr., OL Douglas Utu.
---
