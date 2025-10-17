Las Vegas High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

High School

There are 22 games scheduled across the Las Vegas metro area on Friday, October 17, including six games against statewide Top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Las Vegas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features No. 3 Arbor View at No. 9 Desert Pines.

Spring Valley (5-2) at Sierra Vista (6-3) - 6:00 PM PST

Del Sol (3-4) at Valley (4-3) - 6:00 PM PST

Durango (3-4) at Cimarron-Memorial (1-6) - 6:00 PM PST

Pinecrest Academy Cadence (0-7) at Chaparral (0-7) - 6:00 PM PST

Bonanza (3-4) at Western (0-7) - 6:00 PM PST

Shadow Ridge (7-1) at Palo Verde (3-5) - 6:00 PM PST

Desert Oasis (4-3) at Foothill (6-2) - 6:00 PM PST

Faith Lutheran (2-6) at Coronado (2-6) - 6:00 PM PST

Mojave (3-5) at Centennial (4-3) - 6:00 PM PST

Green Valley (3-4) at Canyon Springs (2-6) - 6:00 PM PST

Arbor View (6-2) at Desert Pines (3-4) - 6:00 PM PST

Bishop Gorman (7-1) at Somerset - Losee (0-8) - 6:00 PM PST

Lincoln County (4-2) at Lake Mead Academy (2-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Meadows (2-5) at Pahrump Valley (4-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Democracy Prep (2-5) at Moapa Valley (5-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Boulder City (5-3) at Virgin Valley (4-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Silverado (6-1) at Sunrise Mountain (3-5) - 7:00 PM PST

Rancho (1-6) at Eldorado (4-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Clark (5-2) at Sports Leadership & Management (4-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Cheyenne (2-5) at Mater Academy East (5-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Las Vegas (8-0) at Legacy (2-6) - 7:00 PM PST

Basic (2-6) at Liberty (7-1) - 7:00 PM PST

