Las Vegas High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

There are 22 games scheduled across the Las Vegas metro area on Friday, October 17, including six games against statewide Top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Las Vegas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 3 Arbor View at No. 9 Desert Pines.
Spring Valley (5-2) at Sierra Vista (6-3) - 6:00 PM PST
Del Sol (3-4) at Valley (4-3) - 6:00 PM PST
Durango (3-4) at Cimarron-Memorial (1-6) - 6:00 PM PST
Pinecrest Academy Cadence (0-7) at Chaparral (0-7) - 6:00 PM PST
Bonanza (3-4) at Western (0-7) - 6:00 PM PST
Shadow Ridge (7-1) at Palo Verde (3-5) - 6:00 PM PST
Desert Oasis (4-3) at Foothill (6-2) - 6:00 PM PST
Faith Lutheran (2-6) at Coronado (2-6) - 6:00 PM PST
Mojave (3-5) at Centennial (4-3) - 6:00 PM PST
Green Valley (3-4) at Canyon Springs (2-6) - 6:00 PM PST
Arbor View (6-2) at Desert Pines (3-4) - 6:00 PM PST
Bishop Gorman (7-1) at Somerset - Losee (0-8) - 6:00 PM PST
Lincoln County (4-2) at Lake Mead Academy (2-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Meadows (2-5) at Pahrump Valley (4-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Democracy Prep (2-5) at Moapa Valley (5-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Boulder City (5-3) at Virgin Valley (4-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Silverado (6-1) at Sunrise Mountain (3-5) - 7:00 PM PST
Rancho (1-6) at Eldorado (4-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Clark (5-2) at Sports Leadership & Management (4-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Cheyenne (2-5) at Mater Academy East (5-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Las Vegas (8-0) at Legacy (2-6) - 7:00 PM PST
Basic (2-6) at Liberty (7-1) - 7:00 PM PST
