Las Vegas High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

There are 23 games scheduled across the Las Vegas metro area on Friday, October 24, including six games against statewide Top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Las Vegas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 1 Bishop Gorman at No. 7 Shadow Ridge.
Sunrise Mountain at Rancho - 6:00 PM
Pinecrest Academy Cadence at Spring Valley - 6:00 PM
Valley at Pinecrest Academy - Sloan Canyon - 6:00 PM
Sports Leadership & Management at Durango - 6:00 PM
Cimarron-Memorial at Western - 6:00 PM
Cheyenne at Silverado - 6:00 PM
Chaparral at Del Sol - 6:00 PM
Bonanza at Clark - 6:00 PM
Legacy at Green Valley - 6:00 PM
Centennial at Somerset - Losee - 6:00 PM
Basic at Desert Oasis - 6:00 PM
Arbor View at Las Vegas - 6:00 PM
Bishop Gorman at Shadow Ridge - 6:00 PM
White Pine at Lincoln County - 7:00 PM
Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley - 7:00 PM
Democracy Prep at Meadows - 7:00 PM
Pahrump Valley at Boulder City - 7:00 PM
Eldorado at Mater Academy East - 7:00 PM
Palo Verde at Mojave - 7:00 PM
Foothill at Faith Lutheran - 7:00 PM
Coronado at Liberty - 7:00 PM
Canyon Springs at Desert Pines - 7:00 PM
Foothill at Dublin - 7:15 PM
