New Mexico vs. Nevada Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 24

The New Mexico Lobos are looking to stay hot when they hit the road to face off against the Nevada Wolf Pack in Mountain West action on Tuesday night.

New Mexico has won three straight games and seven of its past nine, including an 80-73 win over Nevada last month. Meanwhile, the Wolf Pack are 4-3 since that game, and are coming off an upset win over Utah State on Saturday.

The Lobos have actually now won the last five meetings against Nevada dating back to January of 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Mountain West matchup.

New Mexico vs. Nevada Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

New Mexico: +1.5 (-115)

Nevada: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

New Mexico: +102

Nevada: -122

Total

150.5 (Over -110/Under -120)

New Mexico vs. Nevada How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lawlor Events Center

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

New Mexico record: 21-6

Nevada record: 18-9

New Mexico vs. Nevada Betting Trends

New Mexico is 14-12 ATS this season

Nevada is 14-12-1 ATS this season

New Mexico is 7-5 ATS on the road this season

Nevada is 8–6-1 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 18-8 in New Mexico games this season

The OVER is 16-11 in Nevada games this season

The OVER is 9-3 in New Mexico road games this season

The OVER is 9-6 in Nevada home games this season

New Mexico vs. Nevada Key Players to Watch

Corey Camper Jr., Guard, Nevada Wolf Pack

Corey Camper Jr. decided to transfer to Nevada for his senior season, and it’s been paying off.

After averaging 8.4 and 10.5 points per game in two years at UTEP, he’s up to 17.7 points per game at Nevada, ranking him 109th in the nation. He’s also chipping in with 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Camper Jr. had 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting (2 of 6 from deep) in last month’s loss at New Mexico, and is coming off another 20-point performance on Saturday against Utah State. Look for him to be a big part of Nevada’s offense tonight at home.

New Mexico vs. Nevada Prediction and Pick

This game absolutely screams OVER to me, which is why this total is so high at 150.5. However, I still am looking that way after these teams combined for 153 points with this same total last month.

Both of these teams are trending heavily to the OVER this season, and it makes sense. Nevada averages 76.1 points for and 72.0 against per game, with New Mexico up at 81.4 points for but just 69.5 against.

Nevada has gone OVER the total in two straight games, four of its last six, and seven of its last 10 games. This should be another high-scoring affair between these Mountain West rivals.

Pick: OVER 150.5 (-110)

