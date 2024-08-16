Live score updates: Bishop Gorman vs. Kahuku in 2024 high school football opener
Are you ready for some high school football?
To kick off its 2024 season, the Bishop Gorman Gaels (Nevada) are hosting the Kahuku Red Raiders (Hawaii) in Las Vegas on Friday night (August 16). The Gaels are ranked No. 2 in the nation in the SBLive/SI Power 25 preseason high school football rankings.
Kahuku (1-0) kicked off its season last week with a 14-13 victory over St. Louis in Honolulu. Kahuku finished the 2023 season ranked No. 20 in the nation after upsetting St. John Bosco and going on to win its third consecutive Hawaii Open state championship. The Red Raiders aren't featured in the 2024 SBLive/SI preseason rankings, but a win over Bishop Gorman would move them into the Top 25.
Bishop Gorman has a ton of talent returning, including 5-star wide receiver Derek Meadows. A 6-foot-6 LSU commit, Meadows is a matchup nightmare on the perimeter, where he averaged 26.1 yards per catch with eight touchdowns last season.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Bishop Gorman vs. Kahuku game. The matchup is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. PT. SBLive reporter Lance Smith will be on the sideline capturing video highlights of big plays and much more. Stay tuned for full postgame coverage.
You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.
