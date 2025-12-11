Bitter rivals St. Thomas Aquinas, Lakeland Line Up Again for Florida 5A State Title
When it comes to state championship football rivalries in the state of Florida, few can match the Lakeland-St. Thomas Aquinas showdowns.
Lakeland to face St. Thomas Aquinas for a state title for the 8th time
For the eighth time in FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association) history, Lakeland (12-2) will face off against South Florida private school power, Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (13-1), for a state title. The schools, which have produced countless major college and NFL players, battle for the Class 5A state championship at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at FIU’s Pit Bull Stadium in Miami.
Lakeland, a public school power in Polk County, holds a 5-2 advantage in the series against St. Thomas Aquinas, which is ranked No. 8 nationally by High School on SI. However, the Raiders overwhelmed the Dreadnaughts, 34-0, in last year’s title game.
"I am excited for the opportunity that me and my teammates have to glorify God through our play and can't wait to bring another one in for STA!" said St. Thomas Aquinas senior quarterback Mason Mallory.
St. Thomas Aquinas has won 16 state championships; Lakeland, nine
Both schools have been football factories for years. St. Thomas Aquinas has won 16 state championships – the most by any school in FHSAA history. Lakeland has won nine state titles – tied with Miami Central for the most by any public school in the Sunshine State.
Raiders QB Mason Mallory has more than 2,700 total yards
This year’s state title tilt features two squads laden with talent. St. Thomas Aquinas has received superb play from Mallory, who has passed for 2,057 yards and 23 touchdowns with six interceptions, and rushed for 654 yards and nine scores.
Junior running back Virgil Lemons has rushed for 715 yards and seven TDs. Junior wide receiver Julius Jones, Jr., has caught 51 passes for 750 yards and 14 TDs.
Defensively, the Raiders boast junior defensive end/tight end Wyatt Smith, who has 110 tackles, including 59 solo and 21 for loss, along with 11 sacks; Western Carolina signee/defensive back Jemiyah Douglas, 46 tackles, including 38 solo, and four interceptions; and Army signee/linebacker Phillip Goodrich, 102 tackles, including 64 solo and 16 for loss.
"I think the key to winning is obviously executing and staying calm and collected throughout the game, no matter what," Mallory said.
St. Thomas Aquinas has won 13 straight games
Mallory and company have helped St. Thomas Aquinas rip off 13 straight wins after losing to California power, Mater Dei, 26-23, in the season-opener.
Meanwhile, Lakeland has won four straight after falling to The First Academy (Orlando), 35-28, in double overtime on Halloween.
Lakeland QB Kelin Hendrix has passed for 22 TDs, rushed for 12 TDs
The Dreadnaughts got a superstar at quarterback in junior dual-threat Kelin Hendrix, who has passed for 1,705 yards and 22 TDs with only five interceptions, and rushed for 545 yards and 12 scores.
Lakeland has three running backs with more than 450 yards rushing. At wideout, sophomore Cameron Fuse has 27 catches for 541 yards and six TDs.
Defensively, Drew Sapp and Deonte Fielder had strong games in a 40-13 state semifinal victory against Ponte Vedra.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962