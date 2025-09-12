High School

Live Updates: No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. No. 25 East St. Louis (Ill.) high school football; scoring, highlights

Follow along for live scoring, updates and big plays from Friday night's national showdown between top 25 powers

Levi Payton

Bishop Gorman three-star senior quarterback Maika Eugenio, a Hawaii commit, has completed 53 of 63 passing attempts for 836 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception this season.
Bishop Gorman three-star senior quarterback Maika Eugenio, a Hawaii commit, has completed 53 of 63 passing attempts for 836 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception this season. / Jules Karney

One of the biggest games in the country happens tonight as No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Nevada) takes on No. 25 East St. Louis (Illinois) at Bishop Gorman High School. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. PT.

Bishop Gorman enters this matchup riding a dominant 3-0 start. The Gaels have looked strong at both ends of the field, blanking Las Vegas Centennial 52-0, shutting out Kahuku (Hawaii) 38-0, and were handling Highland Lone Peak (Utah) 35-14 before an altercation forced a forfeiture - which resulted in an official 2-0 win for the Gaels.

Their offense has been efficient, their defense stingy, and their roster loaded with high-level recruits.

East St. Louis, meanwhile, is looking for its first win after a heartbreaker in Week 1. In the opener, the Flyers nearly upset No. 11 Bergen Catholic in the high-stakes Battle of the Beach, taking a late lead before giving up a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a two-point conversion to lose. The Flyers will want to settle nerves, execute cleanly, and minimize mistakes in this road test.

The matchup will likely be decided in Bishop Gorman's ability to impose its will in the trenches and control tempo. Their balanced attack - led by senior Maika Eugenio at quarterback and several strong playmakers at running back and wide receiver - gives them multiple threats. On defense, their front line and secondary have been making big plays and stuffing runs.

For East St. Louis, the key will be how well their offense can threaten from both passing and rushing, and whether their defense can bend without breaking. Junior running back Myson Johnson-Cook, rated No. 27 nationally in his class by On3, is one of the country's top recruits at his position. The Flyers will rely on his playmaking ability, along with disciplined defense and sharper special teams after last week's breakdown.

East St. Louis Flyers WR Armaad Sharp
East St. Louis senior receiver Armaad Sharp is a key player to watch in the Flyers offense. / Ricky Slaughter

This is a marquee early season clash that could tell us a lot about national rankings, depth, and how quickly East St. Louis can rebound under pressure. Bishop Gorman enters as the heavy favorite, but East St. Louis has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Players to Watch

Bishop Gorman Gaels (3-0)

Maika Eugenio, QB, sr. - Hawaii commit; 53-63 passing for 836 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT; team's leading rusher with 106 yards on 7 carries (15.1 YPC)

Jett Washington, S, sr. - Five-star recruit; Oregon commit

Hayden Stepp, CB, jr. - Four-star recruit

Noah Cole, RB, soph. - 11 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD

Braylen Rayford, RB, fr. - 2 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD

Terrance Grant, RB, jr. - Four-star recruit; 6 carries, 49 yards

Zyren Menor, WR, soph. - Three-star; team leader with 229 yards and 4 TDs on 9 catches

Isaiah Nickels, WR, sr. - Hawaii commit; 12 catches, 164 yards, 4 TDs

Massiah Mingo, WR, sr. - 11 catches, 152 yards, 1 TD

Trent Walker, WR, jr. - 8 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD

Tamatoa Gaoteote, jr. - 27 tackles (2 for loss), 2 sacks

Jordan Lutu, jr. - 21 tackles (3 for loss), 3 sacks

Jsiah Leasau, jr. - 26 tackles (12 for loss), 5 sacks

Ocean Taufa, sr. - 19 tackles (6 for loss), 1 sack

Prince Williams, Edge, sr. - Arizona commit; 15 tackles (10 for loss), 3 sacks

Tayaun Lawrence, DL, soph. - Four-star; 13 tackles (5 for loss), 1 sack

Pesi Silva, soph. - 2 interceptions (team leader)

Fia Taufa-Langi, fr. - 1 interception

Alijah Simmons, sr. - 1 interception

Hudson Borsari, K, sr. - Hawaii commit

East St. Louis Flyers (0-1)

Reece Shanklin, QB, jr. - 7 of 9 passing for 109 yards in opener; also rushed 8 times for 25 yards

Myson Johnson-Cook, RB, jr. - Four-star; ranked No. 27 junior RB nationally by On3; 12 carries for 80 yards (long of 49), 1 TD; 1 catch, 20 yards

Ahmad Coleman, RB, jr. - 8 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD

Amir Tillman, RB, jr. - 6 carries, 23 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards

Armaad Sharp, WR/TE, sr. - Eastern Michigan commit; 2 carries, 56 yards (long of 31)

Ronnie Gomiller, WR/DB, jr. - Three-star; 2 catches for 18 yards; added 6 tackles

Randy Johnson, jr. - Led team with 8 tackles vs. Bergen Catholic

Jeremiah Reed, jr. - 6 tackles

Gregory Bell, jr. - 6 tackles

Jabarri Lofton, jr. - 4 tackles; 1 fumble recovery returned 50 yards

Raheem Floyd, CB, jr. - Four-star recruit

Kortez Rupert, WR, sr. - Indiana commit

Terrell Berryhill, OT, sr. - Purdue commit

Leon Howard, LB, sr. - Central Michigan commit

Cornell McIntosh, DL, sr. - Northern Illinois commit

Live Updates

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Final

East St. Louis

Bishop Gorman

Pregame

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

Home/Nevada