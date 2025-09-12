Live Updates: No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. No. 25 East St. Louis (Ill.) high school football; scoring, highlights
One of the biggest games in the country happens tonight as No. 3 Bishop Gorman (Nevada) takes on No. 25 East St. Louis (Illinois) at Bishop Gorman High School. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. PT.
Bishop Gorman enters this matchup riding a dominant 3-0 start. The Gaels have looked strong at both ends of the field, blanking Las Vegas Centennial 52-0, shutting out Kahuku (Hawaii) 38-0, and were handling Highland Lone Peak (Utah) 35-14 before an altercation forced a forfeiture - which resulted in an official 2-0 win for the Gaels.
Their offense has been efficient, their defense stingy, and their roster loaded with high-level recruits.
East St. Louis, meanwhile, is looking for its first win after a heartbreaker in Week 1. In the opener, the Flyers nearly upset No. 11 Bergen Catholic in the high-stakes Battle of the Beach, taking a late lead before giving up a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a two-point conversion to lose. The Flyers will want to settle nerves, execute cleanly, and minimize mistakes in this road test.
The matchup will likely be decided in Bishop Gorman's ability to impose its will in the trenches and control tempo. Their balanced attack - led by senior Maika Eugenio at quarterback and several strong playmakers at running back and wide receiver - gives them multiple threats. On defense, their front line and secondary have been making big plays and stuffing runs.
For East St. Louis, the key will be how well their offense can threaten from both passing and rushing, and whether their defense can bend without breaking. Junior running back Myson Johnson-Cook, rated No. 27 nationally in his class by On3, is one of the country's top recruits at his position. The Flyers will rely on his playmaking ability, along with disciplined defense and sharper special teams after last week's breakdown.
This is a marquee early season clash that could tell us a lot about national rankings, depth, and how quickly East St. Louis can rebound under pressure. Bishop Gorman enters as the heavy favorite, but East St. Louis has nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Players to Watch
Bishop Gorman Gaels (3-0)
Maika Eugenio, QB, sr. - Hawaii commit; 53-63 passing for 836 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT; team's leading rusher with 106 yards on 7 carries (15.1 YPC)
Jett Washington, S, sr. - Five-star recruit; Oregon commit
Hayden Stepp, CB, jr. - Four-star recruit
Noah Cole, RB, soph. - 11 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD
Braylen Rayford, RB, fr. - 2 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD
Terrance Grant, RB, jr. - Four-star recruit; 6 carries, 49 yards
Zyren Menor, WR, soph. - Three-star; team leader with 229 yards and 4 TDs on 9 catches
Isaiah Nickels, WR, sr. - Hawaii commit; 12 catches, 164 yards, 4 TDs
Massiah Mingo, WR, sr. - 11 catches, 152 yards, 1 TD
Trent Walker, WR, jr. - 8 catches, 139 yards, 1 TD
Tamatoa Gaoteote, jr. - 27 tackles (2 for loss), 2 sacks
Jordan Lutu, jr. - 21 tackles (3 for loss), 3 sacks
Jsiah Leasau, jr. - 26 tackles (12 for loss), 5 sacks
Ocean Taufa, sr. - 19 tackles (6 for loss), 1 sack
Prince Williams, Edge, sr. - Arizona commit; 15 tackles (10 for loss), 3 sacks
Tayaun Lawrence, DL, soph. - Four-star; 13 tackles (5 for loss), 1 sack
Pesi Silva, soph. - 2 interceptions (team leader)
Fia Taufa-Langi, fr. - 1 interception
Alijah Simmons, sr. - 1 interception
Hudson Borsari, K, sr. - Hawaii commit
East St. Louis Flyers (0-1)
Reece Shanklin, QB, jr. - 7 of 9 passing for 109 yards in opener; also rushed 8 times for 25 yards
Myson Johnson-Cook, RB, jr. - Four-star; ranked No. 27 junior RB nationally by On3; 12 carries for 80 yards (long of 49), 1 TD; 1 catch, 20 yards
Ahmad Coleman, RB, jr. - 8 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD
Amir Tillman, RB, jr. - 6 carries, 23 yards; 1 catch, 12 yards
Armaad Sharp, WR/TE, sr. - Eastern Michigan commit; 2 carries, 56 yards (long of 31)
Ronnie Gomiller, WR/DB, jr. - Three-star; 2 catches for 18 yards; added 6 tackles
Randy Johnson, jr. - Led team with 8 tackles vs. Bergen Catholic
Jeremiah Reed, jr. - 6 tackles
Gregory Bell, jr. - 6 tackles
Jabarri Lofton, jr. - 4 tackles; 1 fumble recovery returned 50 yards
Raheem Floyd, CB, jr. - Four-star recruit
Kortez Rupert, WR, sr. - Indiana commit
Terrell Berryhill, OT, sr. - Purdue commit
Leon Howard, LB, sr. - Central Michigan commit
Cornell McIntosh, DL, sr. - Northern Illinois commit
Live Updates
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Final
East St. Louis
Bishop Gorman
Pregame
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.