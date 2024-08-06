Nevada high school football: Breaking down Bishop Gorman's 2024 schedule
The Bishop Gorman Gaels finished last season undefeated on their way to the Nevada high school football Class 5A Division I state title.
They hope to repeat that feat in 2024, but the No. 2 ranked Gaels will have their hands full with a tough schedule that includes games against some of the best teams in Nevada and two of the top teams in the country.
Their first four contests of the season are against out-of-state opponents, including back-to-back road games against a pair of teams featured in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason rankings, and the Gaels will close out the regular season with a rematch of last year's semifinals.
Here is a look at the full 2024 Bishop Gorman football schedule:
Bishop Gorman 2024 high school football schedule
- August 16: vs. Kahuku (Hawaii)
- August 24: at No. 21 St. Thomas Aquinas (Florida)
- September 6: at No. 1 Mater Dei (California)
- September 13: vs. Orange Lutheran (California)
- September 27: vs. Liberty
- October 5: vs. Foothill
- October 10: at Arbor View
- October 18: vs. Basic
- October 25: vs. Desert Pines
- November 1: at Coronado
We will take a closer look at a few of Bishop Gorman's most notable games below:
Bishop Gorman vs. Kahuku - August 16
The Gaels kick off their season with a bang when they host Kahuku in Week 1.
The Red Raiders might not be nationally ranked, but they were the best team in Hawaii a year ago and they shocked the world last season when they defeated then No. 2 St. John Bosco (California) with a 30-23 thriller that ended with a controversial final play.
Bishop Gorman at Mater Dei - September 6
It doesn't get any bigger than a matchup between the top two teams in the nation, and the last time these two met, Bishop Gorman led by 14 points before Mater Dei used a fourth-quarter rally to escape with a 24-21 victory.
Throw in the fact that Mater Dei's head coach called out Bishop Gorman when the Monarchs won the CIF-SS Division I state title last season (video above), and the table is set for another dramatic showdown.
Bishop Gorman vs. Liberty - September 27
The Gaels routed Liberty 56-11 in last year's state title game and it's safe to say the Patriots will be looking for some revenge when they run it back in September.
Bishop Gorman at Coronado - November 1
With one final test before the playoffs, the Gaels will close out the regular season with a rematch of last year's Class 5A Division I semifinal on the road against Coronado.
You can find 2024 high school football schedules for teams in all states on SBLive.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports