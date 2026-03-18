Away From the Bright Vegas Lights, Mesquite Offers an Alternative Nevada Getaway

If bustling and uber-busy Las Vegas isn’t in the cards for a desert golf sojourn, why not opt for little brother Mesquite, Nevada? It’s a mellow travel experience a world away from the lively Vegas-baby atmosphere everyone imagines.

Hardly boring, Mesquite is a town on the move, about 80 miles northeast of Vegas. Still a gambling hub, it’s rich in history but quieter and more leisurely. This quickly growing area once began as a Mormon settlement over 150 years ago among Vermilion mesas and sandstone cliffs enveloping comfortably craggy and untouched views—and those vistas haven’t changed.

Spring is a perfect time to visit with temps ranging from 50-80 degrees. Course conditions are waking from winter naps and if your game is drowsy from hibernation, it’s wise to schedule golf accordingly, reserving the toughest area venues for later.

As home base, consider choosing the upbeat Eureka Casino and Resort with seven worthy and picturesque courses within 10 minutes, complete with complimentary shuttle service. Why Eureka? Unique in the casino industry, this is a multigenerational quasi-family business—yes, family—and unlike anything else in the casino world, is totally employee-owned and operated. Every worker serves with obvious pride—and why wouldn’t they, with a stake in the business? Some $100 million is being reinvested in renovations for the hotel, restaurants, casino, and spacious guest rooms and suites. More on that later, let’s play golf.

The Palmer course at the Oasis Golf Club hosted a season of Golf Channel's "Big Break." | Courtesy of the Oasis Golf Club

The Oasis Golf Club offers two stellar “Arnie” courses: the original Palmer, which hosted Golf Channel’s Big Break II, and the more difficult Canyons with two distinct nines, added in 2005. Both are challenging but roomy while running through canyons and crevasses formed centuries ago. Each is affordable and fun to play with all the desert obstacles and texture you’d expect. Late in your round at Canyons, an errant drive left may hop a perimeter fence line which doubles as a state line, so toss your friends some braggadocio and say you hit one all the way into Arizona. O.K., it’s OB, but unlike Vegas, what happens in Mesquite doesn’t necessarily have to stay there!

Fans of the old Wild West will recognize the pioneers’ mode of travel parked near the first tee of its namesake, the Conestoga Golf Club, where a skittish roadrunner may greet you on the thankfully flat opening hole. Thankfully, because the drama really begins on No. 2 and never ends, with every desert ruse imaginable: elevations, buttes, drop-offs, arroyos, canyons and plentiful cacti. Seven teeing options provide reasons for choosing a shorter and more playable layout than you might think.

A view from the drop-off to the 4th green at Conestoga Golf Club. | Courtesy of Conestoga Golf Club

Take heed of the “Fence Hole,” the surprising 90-degree dogleg par-5 4th where an abbreviated fairway abruptly ends at a major drop-off—with protective “corral” fencing—and resumes 50 yards below, toward the green. Dodge the dogleg? Not sensible, with inhibiting desert scrap; driver is not the best option. Manicured, jade fairways complement the shifting colors throughout the day, with every hole begging “what’s next?” including a waterfall on the picturesque 10th. Player assistants will greet you just prior, with iced mango-scented towels, a welcome touch.

Warmed up yet? You might be ready to tackle storied Wolf Creek and see for yourself why this fast, furious and fun journey is so highly rated by numerous publications and golf fans around the world. Tiger Woods featured this magnificent course in his 2009 EA Sports PGA Tour game, baiting viewers with visuals of great golf among otherworldly rock and land formations, narrow canyons, sparkling lakes and blindingly white bunkers. Actually being there, playing this spectacular but sometimes quirky course, is extraordinary and more impressive than anything virtual. Standout holes are the uphill par-3 3rd, with a 200-yard chasm between you and the green, and the par-5 17th, with a lake to the right meandering into a river and pond fronting the green.

Despite mandatory carts, there are still testy elevations in trekking to back tee locations, which you may wish to use as photo ops instead of playing them. With nearly 7,000 yards of difficulty, choose the correct tees—perhaps one or two ahead of where you normally play—and don’t let the opening par-5’s relative ease deceive with its downhill path to a wide sweeping fairway unencumbered by scant bunkers or greenside hazards. That’s where the lenience ends.

Wolf Creek has to be seen to be believed—and then give yourself a break by playing up a tee box. | Courtesy of Wolf Creek Golf Club

With Mesquite practically on the southeast Nevada and Utah border; St. George, Utah, is a dice-roll away. Notable courses with postcard-perfect backdrops include Copper Rock, Coral Canyon, Sand Hollow, Sky Mountain and The Ledges, all part of the “world’s longest cart path,” or the Red Rock Golf Trail. The city owns Dixie Red Hills, Southgate and St. George, with Sunbrook’s 27 holes bordering majestic Zion National Park. Another worthwhile adventure is only 15 minutes northwest in Ivins, where the stunning Black Desert golf course’s black lava formations, red rock mountains and emerald fairways will make photos pop. The Bank of Utah hosts a PGA Tour event Oct. 1-4 at this gorgeous venue, the final design by the great Tom Weiskopf. Fees here are pricier but do include golf, cart, practice facility, forecaddie, food, non-alcoholic beverages and a memento.

So, about that desert heat ...

For itineraries running May through September, the heat is no joke—and don’t foolishly think “not me.” Golf rates vary because of it, with 6 a.m.-8 a.m. fees higher than those during mid-afternoon, when half-price rates aren’t uncommon. Early mornings are comfortable around 54 to 70 degrees but later the heat is on, soaring toward 110 to 115 degrees. Add 310 days of sunshine with few trees blocking the rays and there’s little respite.

Courses here do a stellar job of addressing arid conditions by providing plenty of complimentary bottled water, ice and cold towels. Wise golfers should consume electrolyte-boosting drinks or face the possibility of debilitating cramps when precious body minerals have, like Elvis, left the building.

Seriously. “We probably average one or two EMS calls daily due to heat issues,” Wolf Creek executive assistant Morgan Abbott says.

While some suggest a heavily salted margarita (!), a better choice would be hydrating drinks or packets—or beg the bartender for some pickle juice.

After golf, some equally memorable food

Back at the Eureka Casino, don’t miss the upgraded Gregory’s Mesquite Grill, bringing glamour from a bygone era and offering inventive Mesquite-wood-fired fare (what else?) ranging from top-quality steaks to Mediterranean Sea Bass to homemade meatballs. An Early Bird Menu is offered from 4–5 p.m., including an alcoholic beverage. Come dressy or in comfortable golf attire: you’ll see wedding parties seated next to golfers fresh from their rounds. Expert mixologists bring Mesquite heat to the house special cocktail, a smoked old-fashioned; or try the pomegranate martini, served in an elegant, etched crystal glass. Do save room for the chocolate cloud mousse-filled dessert.

The Grill also caters special occasions in private dining rooms or the new Parlour Bar. Top-tier Gold Club members can now use the classy and contemporary Onyx Lounge, a quiet, elevated retreat just off the gaming floor. Mason Street Courtyard dishes up homestyle food like daily blue plate specials, meatloaf, tasty street tacos, house brisket burgers, quinoa power bowls, several selections of loaded fries and even iron-skillet shepherd’s pie. Indulge in the house-made 10K coffee-cup strudel-topped apple pie à la mode with caramel sauce.

The Onyx Lounge at Eureka Casino Resort is quiet retreat just off the gaming floor. | Courtesy of Eureka Casino Resort

You’ll also want to check out the Victory Kitchen’s hot wings, nacho appetizers, pizza and top-shelf margaritas or other “bettor booze” while keeping tabs on all the sports happenings at one of gambling’s oldest establishments, the William Hill Sportsbook, originally based in London.

The secret behind the service at Eureka

Again, service everywhere is outstanding and welcoming.

Almost always, such excellence begins at the top. Eureka CEO Andre Carrier is a Cornell graduate and 25-year-plus casino business veteran with an impressive bio including executive positions with the Sahara, Golden Nugget and Harrah’s while being mentored by Vegas icon Steve Wynn. Combined with frontline restaurant work as a teenager in a family business, the amiable Carrier is a consummate business professional but also a true humanitarian who understands great operations function best when management and employees work as a team ... and as a family.

To that end, enter the Eureka’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan. When Carrier realized few took advantage of 401(k) retirement plans, he successfully initiated the ESOP to provide a future for everyone. Part of the property’s $100 million renovation is dedicated toward building local housing, often unreachable for employees in resort areas.

Eureka Casino Resort is a worthy home base for a Mesquite vacation, with friendly staff that is taken care of by ownership. | Courtesy of Eureka Casino Resort

“We’re answering the housing issue and providing our people with a platform to get to home ownership,” Carrier says. “We are increasing the supply of housing, retail, and medical amenities. Our people are now filled with purpose ... we work for one another’s independence.”

Carrier follows a philosophy based upon wisdom frequently attributed to Saint Jerome: “Good, better, best. Never let it rest. 'Til your good is better and your better is best.”

While it’s unlikely the fourth-century saint uttered these exact words, the message is clear: achieving good is O.K., but limits potential. Pushing for better raises performance, but striving for best creates persistence, eliminating complacency. Carrier constantly encourages conversation and new ideas, with nothing off the table.

“We have dialogue in a different way; we mitigate fear and you know where you stand. So, there’s no fear, really, and for difficult situations, we simply navigate through,” he says. “Young persons making decisions creates a runway and we don’t get stale.”

We’re aware what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but with Mesquite, feel free to tell the world. And, if some Eureka Casino losses slightly sting, take heart in knowing your wounded wallet will go toward the well-being of 1,000-plus hardworking employees.

For more information, visit www.eurekamesquite.com/golf-vacations, www.Visitmesquite.com and www.mesquitegolfpackages.com.

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