Nevada (NIAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across Nevada on Friday, October 10, including seven games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Nevada High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight features No. 1 Bishop Gorman hosting Mojave.
Nevada High School Football Games To Watch - October 10, 2025
With seven games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Nevada high school football season continues.
Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are ten games scheduled across the 5A classification on Friday, October 10.
Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are ten games scheduled across the 4A classification on Friday, October 10.
Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are seven games scheduled across the 3A classification on Friday, October 10.
Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are three games scheduled across the 2A classification on Friday, October 10.
Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are five games scheduled across the 1A classification on Friday, October 10.
