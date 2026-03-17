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Nevada High School Girls Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

See every NIAA champion and runner-up for all five classifications as the Nevada high school girls basketball season comes to a close
Gray Reid|
Mater East vs Centennial from Jan. 3, 2026
Mater East vs Centennial from Jan. 3, 2026 | Jules Karney

The 2026 Nevada girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 5A

Champion: Bishop Gorman Gaels

Runner-Up: Democracy Prep Blue Knights

Class 4A

Champion: Somerset - Losee Lions

Runner-Up: Reno Huskies

Class 3A

Champion: Churchill County Greenwave

Runner-Up: Virgin Valley Bulldogs

Class 2A

Champion: Lincoln County Lynx

Runner-Up: Yerington Lions

Class 1A

Champion: Pyramid Lake Lakers

Runner-Up: Eureka Vandals

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Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

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