Nevada's top performing high school baseball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
Nevada is an underrated hotbed when it comes to high school baseball. Let's not forget, that's where Bryce Harper came from ...
The following names have made quite the impression this season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
TOP BASEBALL HITTERS IN NV
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 29, 2025)
1. Caden Birch, North Valleys, Sr.
Birch leads Nevada in RBIs with 50 thanks to 49 hits, 13 doubles, seven triples and seven homeruns. Birch is batting .563 through 25 games with 41 runs and 28 stolen bases.
2. Alexander Mercurius, Durango, Sr.
Mercurius is second in Nevada in RBIs with 45 off 44 hits and a state-leading nine homers while batting .557 in 25 games this spring. Mercurius has tallied 150 RBIs in his career.
3. Tyler Jackson, Centennial, Sr.
Jackson is third in RBIs with 42 RBIs through 29 games. He's hitting .467 with 42 hits with 13 doubles, four triples and five dingers.
4. Tyson Pettingill, Moapa Valley, Sr.
Pettingill is third in the state with seven homers while batting an impressive .696 with 26 RBIs off 48 hits and 13 doubles through 22 games. He's also stolen 22 bases.
5. Ayden Montes, Pershing County, Jr.
Montes is Top 5 in hits in Nevada with 41. He's batting .526 through 24 games with 37 runs scored, eight doubles and five homers — 25 stolen bases for the likely-lead-off hitter.
6. Drew Gleiser, Sierra Lutheran, Sr.
Gleiser leads the state in stolen bases with 34 while batting .384 with 28 hits and 35 scored runs in 25 games.
7. Tony Whitney, Pahrump Valley, So.
Whitney is atop the state leaders in stolen bases (34) while averaging .357 with 30 hits, 35 runs, nine RBIs and two triples in 28 games. Trojans have 20 wins this spring.
8. Bruce Trzpis, Southeast Career Tech, Sr.
Trzpis has tallied 38 RBIs, 12 doubles, four triples and three homers in 28 games while batting .479 for the 19-9 Roadrunner team.
9. Cesar Beruman, Wells, Sr.
Beruman is batting an impressive .647 through 21 games with 33 hits, 40 RBIs and eight doubles. The standout three-sport athlete also has 21 stolen bases.
10. Tate Southisene, Basic, Sr.
Through 22 games, Southisene has one of the top slugging percentages in the state while batting .515 with 25 RBIs, 35 hits, seven doubles and six homers.
