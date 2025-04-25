Nevada's top performing high school softball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
Nevada is an underrated hotbed of talent when it comes to high school softball.
The following names have made quite the impression more than halfway through the season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top hitters in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL HITTERS IN NV
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of April 25, 2025)
1. Julia Leavitt, Virgin Valley, Jr.
Leavitt is a three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball) that leads Nevada in RBIs with 50 through 25 games. She's batting .735 with 61 hits, 20 doubles and 12 homers. Virgin Valley is 20-7.
2. Isabella Lenahan, Spring Valley, Jr.
Lenahan also has 50 RBIs on the year through 22 games while batting .667 with 46 hits, 17 doubles, six triples and seven homeruns. The Grizzlies are 14-9.
3. Caylee Soap, North Valleys, So.
This standout sophomore is batting .657 with 44 hits and a state's second-best 48 RBIs with 11 doubles and five homers. Soap has also tallied 40 runs. North Valleys is 16-9.
4. Naima Ralston, Sports Leadership & Management, Fr.
Ralston (a freshman) is batting .759, which is among the state's best, with 45 RBIs off 41 hits, 11 doubles and nine homers in 19 games. The Bulls are 18-3.
5. Nanna Lopez, Virginia City, Sr.
Lopez has tallied 35 RBIs on 38 hits with a batting average of .717 in 16 games. The senior standout has a 1.434 slugging percentage and just one strikeout. The Muckers are 10-7-1.
6. Liliana Esparza, Green Valley, Sr.
Esparza is batting .514 with the state's second-best mark in homers this season at 10. She's tallied 45 RBIs on 38 hits, eight doubles, and scored 31 runs. The Gators are 18-10.
7. Gabriella Rodriguez, Doral Academy (RR), Jr.
Rodriguez has belted nine homers this season, which is among the Top 3 in Nevada. She's batting .639 in 23 games with 39 hits, 36 RBIs and 12 doubles. The Red Rock Dragons are 20-3.
8. Taylor Johns, Palo Verde, Jr.
Johns is batting .667 with nine dingers. She's racked up 32 hits, 30 RBIs and 30 runs in 16 games for the 16-0 Panthers.
9. Aliyah Kolish, Pinecrest Academy, So.
Kolish is efficient at the plate with an on-base percentage of .809 thanks to drawing 16 walks in 18 games. She's also batting .640 with 16 hits in 25 at-bats. Kolish is a bright spot for the 3-15 Cougars.
10. Emmerson Powell, Needles, Sr.
Powell is batting .477 with 41 hits, 44 RBIs, 15 doubles and five homers. The standout senior also has 36 runs scored for the 21-6 Mustangs.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Friday, May 2 at 8 p.m. (PT).
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: