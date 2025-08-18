Nevada Top 10 High School Football 2025 Preseason Rankings by High School On SI
A few teams in Nevada started their seasons already with Week 00 games out of state, but the whole state really kicks things off Aug. 21-22.
Of course, when thinking of high school football in Nevada, the first program that comes to mind is bag, bad Bishop Gorman. The Gaels are ranked No. 1 or 2 in just about every preseason poll out there with Mater Dei of Santa Ana, Calif., who beat Bishop Gorman 31-15 in September of last season.
Here are the Nevada Top 10 preseason rankings heading into the 2025 season.
1. BISHOP GORMAN
2024 W-L record: 17-0
The Gaels enter 2025 as the consensus No. 1 team in Nevada and a national powerhouse, ranked inside the Top 5 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today. 5-star safety Jett Washington, quarterback Maika Eugenio, running back Terrance Grant and wideout Isaiah Nickels headline a roster that has its sights on another state title and a run at a national championship.
2. ARBOR VIEW
2024 W-L record: 11-2
The Aggies return a veteran core and a balanced offense, making them a strong contender to unseat Gorman in 5A Division I. Utah-bound quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher will steer the offense, with weapons including tight end Zac Fares, running back Kamareion Bell and receivers Damani Warren and Jayden Williams.
3. LIBERTY
2024 W-L record: 9-3
The Patriots remain a fixture in the state’s top tier and are built around a punishing ground game. Running back Ezra Sanelivi powers the offense, while the defense leans on defensive backs Rysen-James Dacosin-Arcala and Jahmin Waldrop.
4. CORONADO
2024 W-L record: 10-3
The Cougars made major strides in 2024 and look to keep momentum rolling with a physical brand of football. Coronado’s depth and improved line play make them a sleeper contender in the top half of the rankings.
5. BISHOP MANOGUE (1-0)
2024 W-L record: 8-4
The Miners are led by senior quarterback Brandon Mann, who threw for 2,435 yards and 31 touchdowns last season while adding 866 yards and six scores on the ground. Mann, a Nevada commit, makes Manogue a legitimate state title threat.
6. FAITH LUTHERAN (0-1)
2024 W-L record: 11-1
The Crusaders, the largest private school in the state, continue to be one of the most consistent programs in Nevada. A tradition-rich athletic department and strong 5A presence put Faith Lutheran in prime position to push the powers of Southern Nevada.
7. REED
2024 W-L record: 8-3
Reed’s program history is loaded with playoff runs, and the Raiders once again boast a star in the backfield. Running back Bronwyn Rios enters the season within striking distance of Nevada’s all-time Top 10 lists in both rushing yards and touchdowns.
8. SHADOW RIDGE
2024 W-L record: 9-4
The Mustangs ride into 2025 after a semifinal run and return enough experience to stay in contention. A physical defense and hard-nosed rushing attack have become program trademarks.
9. SPANISH SPRINGS (1-0)
2024 W-L record: 7-5
The Cougars started the season with a quality out-of-state win over Simi Valley in Southern California, 41-21. Spanis Springs has built a consistent presence in Northern Nevada. A strong senior class and disciplined approach on both sides of the ball keep Spanish Springs in the state’s upper echelon.
10. LEGACY (1-0)
2024 W-L record: 7-5
The Longhorns round out the Top 10 after a solid 2024 campaign. With renewed depth and a core of returning starters, Legacy looks poised to challenge the top programs in the Las Vegas area.
2024 NEVADA HSFB RECAP
5A Division I — Bishop Gorman 69, Arbor View 7
The Gaels capped a 17-0 season with another blowout title win at Allegiant Stadium. Quarterback Maika Eugenio and running back Terrance Grant led a national Top 5 team that extended Gorman’s dynasty.
5A Division II — Bishop Manogue 35, Faith Lutheran 14
Behind Nevada commit Brandon Mann, the Miners controlled the title game and won their first 5A-II championship.
5A Division III — Centennial 24, Galena 15
The Bulldogs rallied from an 0-4 start to repeat as state champs, stifling Galena in the final for back-to-back Division III crowns.
4A — Mojave 30, Canyon Springs 6
The Rattlers dominated with a bruising ground game and stingy defense, capturing the program’s first state championship.
3A — SLAM! Academy 34, Truckee (CA) 30
The Bulls earned their first state title in dramatic fashion, holding off a late Truckee rally to seal the 3A crown.
2A — Pershing County 26, Incline 6
The Mustangs leaned on a physical defense and steady rushing attack to roll past Incline for another small-school championship.
1A — Pahranagat Valley 28, Tonopah 6
The Panthers extended one of Nevada’s greatest dynasties, adding another 8-man football title to their storied history.
NEW PLAYOFF FORMAT/ STRUCTURE
The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association (NIAA) introduced a new points-based rating system for Southern Nevada’s classifications. Under this system, called the HRM System, Harbin Points, NIAA rubric points, and MaxPreps rankings are combined to assign teams to the Open Division as well as the 5A and 4A playoffs.
The first Open Division state championship will be played this fall.
Northern Nevada schools continue to rely on traditional regional standings for postseason qualification. (per Las Vegas Review-Journal)
