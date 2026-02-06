Seattle Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 6, 2026
There are 45 games scheduled across the Seattle metro area on Friday, February 6, including five games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Seattle Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Seattle High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 6, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Washington’s top-ranked teams as No. 22 Mercer Island takes on Liberty and No. 7 Mount Si hosts Hazen.
Cascade Christian vs Klahowya — 5:15 p.m.
Coupeville vs Friday Harbor — 5:30 p.m.
South Whidbey vs Eastside Prep — 5:30 p.m.
Inglemoor vs Bellevue — 6:00 p.m.
Granite Falls vs University Prep — 6:00 p.m.
Elma vs Montesano — 6:45 p.m.
Hoquiam vs Rochester — 6:45 p.m.
Hazen vs Mount Si — 7:00 p.m.
Issaquah vs Woodinville — 7:00 p.m.
Bothell vs Redmond — 7:00 p.m.
Mercer Island vs Liberty — 7:00 p.m.
Highline vs Sammamish — 7:00 p.m.
White River vs Enumclaw — 7:00 p.m.
Federal Way vs Jefferson — 7:00 p.m.
Kent-Meridian vs Todd Beamer — 7:00 p.m.
Clover Park vs Foss — 7:00 p.m.
Eastmont vs Moses Lake — 7:00 p.m.
Cedar Park Christian vs Bear Creek — 7:00 p.m.
Franklin Pierce vs Steilacoom — 7:00 p.m.
Fife vs Eatonville — 7:00 p.m.
Orting vs Washington — 7:00 p.m.
Annie Wright vs Bellevue Christian — 7:00 p.m.
Centralia vs WF West — 7:00 p.m.
Shelton vs Tumwater — 7:00 p.m.
Black Hills vs Aberdeen — 7:00 p.m.
East Jefferson vs Life Christian Academy — 7:00 p.m.
Lynden vs Nooksack Valley — 7:15 p.m.
Squalicum vs Oak Harbor — 7:15 p.m.
Burlington-Edison vs Sehome — 7:15 p.m.
Cashmere vs Wahluke — 7:15 p.m.
Foster vs Renton — 7:30 p.m.
Willapa Valley vs Ocosta — 7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower vs Wenatchee — 7:30 p.m.
Northwest vs King’s — 7:30 p.m.
Meridian vs Bellingham — 7:45 p.m.
Glacier Peak vs Mariner — 8:00 p.m.
Arlington vs Cascade — 8:00 p.m.
Lincoln vs Franklin — 8:30 p.m.
Roosevelt vs West Seattle — 8:30 p.m.
Bishop Blanchet vs Garfield — 8:30 p.m.
Nathan Hale vs Chief Sealth — 8:30 p.m.
Ingraham vs Cleveland — 8:30 p.m.
Rainier Beach vs Eastside Catholic — 8:30 p.m.
O’Dea vs Seattle Prep — 8:30 p.m.
Lakeside vs Seattle Academy — 8:30 p.m.