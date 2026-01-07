Two Ole Miss Coaches Going to LSU Will Miss CFP Semifinal Game vs. Miami
The staff turnover at Ole Miss continues as the College Football Playoff rolls on. Lane Kiffin left the school to take a job at LSU following the Rebels' Egg Bowl victory at the end of November. In the process, he poached multiple assistant coaches from his former employer.
Kiffin asked to keep coaching through the CFP, but the school said no for obvious reasons. They did however allow the assistant coaches who were following him to LSU to remain with the team as they blew out Tulane in the first round of the CFP. And then they upset Georgia at the Sugar Bowl and now we're into the second week of January and the transfer portal is open.
So as the team heads into the CFP semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl later this week, some more choices had to be made. Two coaches from Kiffin's new LSU staff will remain, but two more are now leaving the team in middle of their run.
On Wednesday morning former defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who took over for Kiffin as head coach, announced which coaches would still be on the sideline on Thursday.
Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and running backs coach Kevin Smith will coach against Miami.
Tight ends coach Joe Cox and wide receivers coach George McDonald are headed to Louisiana.
Should LSU beat the Hurricanes they play one more game on Jan. 19. Presumably Weis and Smith will remain with the team with a national championship on the line, but who knows.