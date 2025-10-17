High School

Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025

Get Reno area schedules and scores as the 2025 Nevada high school football continues on Thursday, October 16

Gray Reid

Reno vs Foothill from Aug. 30, 2024
Reno vs Foothill from Aug. 30, 2024 / Jules Karney

There are 17 games scheduled across the Reno metro area this weekend, including two games against statewide Top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Reno Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup features No. 5 Bishop Manogue at No. 8 Reed.

Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025

There is one game scheduled across the Reno metro area on Thursday, October 16.

Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 15 games scheduled across the Reno metro area on Friday, October 17.

West Wendover (0-5) at Incline (5-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Coral Academy (3-4) at Yerington (2-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Truckee (6-2) at Sparks (1-8) - 7:00 PM PST

Spring Creek (5-3) at South Tahoe (4-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Fernley (6-2) at Lowry (4-4) - 7:00 PM PST

Churchill County (8-0) at Elko (6-1) - 7:00 PM PST

Wooster (1-6) at North Valleys (0-7) - 7:00 PM PST

Hug (0-5) at Reno (4-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Carson (3-3) at McQueen (5-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Douglas (2-5) at Spanish Springs (7-0) - 7:00 PM PST

Damonte Ranch (2-4) at Galena (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST

Bishop Manogue (4-3) at Reed (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST

California City (2-5) at Bishop Union (5-2) - 7:00 PM PST

Lassen (4-2) at University Prep (2-4) - 7:30 PM PST

Redding Christian (4-0) at Fall River (3-3) - 7:30 PM PST

Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 18, 2025

There is one game scheduled across the Reno metro area on Saturday, October 18.

Published
Gray Reid
