Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-18, 2025
There are 17 games scheduled across the Reno metro area this weekend, including two games against statewide Top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our Reno Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup features No. 5 Bishop Manogue at No. 8 Reed.
Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Reno metro area on Thursday, October 16.
Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across the Reno metro area on Friday, October 17.
West Wendover (0-5) at Incline (5-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Coral Academy (3-4) at Yerington (2-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Truckee (6-2) at Sparks (1-8) - 7:00 PM PST
Spring Creek (5-3) at South Tahoe (4-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Fernley (6-2) at Lowry (4-4) - 7:00 PM PST
Churchill County (8-0) at Elko (6-1) - 7:00 PM PST
Wooster (1-6) at North Valleys (0-7) - 7:00 PM PST
Hug (0-5) at Reno (4-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Carson (3-3) at McQueen (5-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Douglas (2-5) at Spanish Springs (7-0) - 7:00 PM PST
Damonte Ranch (2-4) at Galena (3-3) - 7:00 PM PST
Bishop Manogue (4-3) at Reed (4-2) - 7:00 PM PST
California City (2-5) at Bishop Union (5-2) - 7:00 PM PST
Lassen (4-2) at University Prep (2-4) - 7:30 PM PST
Redding Christian (4-0) at Fall River (3-3) - 7:30 PM PST
Reno High School Football Schedule & Scores - Saturday, October 18, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Reno metro area on Saturday, October 18.
